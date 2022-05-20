This Volumizing Gloss Crafts ‘Juicy Lips’ & Hydrates All at Once + Comes in So Many Shades

Scroll To See More Images

I’m always on the hunt for something simple to keep in my bag that I can swipe on whenever I feel dry lips coming. Don’t get me wrong, though, I love lipstick, it’s just so hard to maintain and re-layer throughout the day. Especially if you live in a city like New York where you still have to wear masks nearly everywhere you go. That’s why I fell in love so quickly with this Hourglass Cosmetics phantom lip gloss. It’s so easy to throw in your purse and reach for it whenever you need a boost of hydration. It’s a solid gloss formula and after just one to two swipes on, it delivers the perfect amount of subtle and lip-plumping color. Plus, it feels more hydrating than typical lip balms. It’s the perfect combination of everything you need to hydrate your lips and keep them looking alive without having to put in the legwork.

The best part about this formula is that it comes in eight different shades that universally look perfect on every skintone. Seriously, check out the website to see the colors on three different models. One shopper loved it so much, they wrote that it’s the “best everyday gloss ever! It’s so moisturizing and glossy with just the right amount of color.” I have to say, after a few weeks of using this, I absolutely agree.

Phantom Volumizing Lipgloss in Light Mauve

The formula is made up of a conditioning complex blend of emollients and oils that hydrate the lips all day long. The inclusion of methyl lactate provides a cooling sensation upon application, but that’s definitely subtle as well in my opinion. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, in addition to being talc, sulfate, paraben, phthalate, fragrance and gluten-free.

Phantom Volumizing Lipgloss In Beige

Whether you want a subtle berry-kissed look or a more natural nude/pink sheen, there are eight different colors to choose from to get your desired effect. One reasons shoppers love it so much is because it’s not sticky at all upon application, like most glosses. “After applying it on the lips they don’t feel sticky at all, applies a little hint of shade and shine on the lips. This leaves lips soft and deeply moisturized,” said one reviewer.

Phantom Volumizing Lipgloss in Soft Coral

This is an absolute must-have for the no-frills makeup lover. “If you are someone like myself who just wants one lip gloss then this is your new holy grail,” wrote one shopper, adding, “I got the shade and soft mauve, and it was phenomenal. The glass is between a lipstick and lipgloss, so it glides on beautifully and has just the slightest hint of color.”

Pick one up now for $35 and keep it in your cross-body bag all summer long.