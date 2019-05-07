The New Hourglass Lip Gloss Has Shine That’s Basically Unreal

There was a time not that long ago when we would have chosen ultra-matte lipstick over lip gloss 10/10 times. Call it an early-aughts resurgence or just matte fatigue, but we’re loving hydrated, shiny lips at the moment (at least 5/10 times). The new Hourglass Unreal High Shine Volumizing Lip Gloss is checking off all those boxes. It’s silky and cushiony, but not at all sticky, and provides the boost of hydration we’re craving.

It comes in a whopping 18 shades, including clear, nudes, pinks, reds and purples. There are hues for every skin tone thanks to a great mix of warm and neutral shades, some with light-reflecting shimmer, other with pearls and some with opaque pigments. A nourishing blend of shea butter, avocado oil and hyaluronic acid keeps the formula soft and supple. Not only are these super-hydrating, but they also contain what Hourglass calls Volulip—active ingredients that help to plump lips without the sting.

Marc Reagan, Director of Artistry & Education for Hourglass, tells Stylecaster he loves the glosses because they “give the shine you want without the tackiness of traditional formulas.” He says that all the colors can be mixed and matched or layered to create a customized look. “One of my favorite shades is Ignite because it can be used on its own for a soft nude look or layered over your favorite lip color to add dimensional shine and sparkle,” he says. Then there’s the cool oval-shaped applicator, which Reagan promises provides the perfect amount of product in one swipe—no gloopy mess, here.

Want to try it out? Hourglass Unreal High Shine Volumizing Lip Gloss retails for $30 and is out now in Sephora stores and online.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.