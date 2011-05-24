You all know how much I love my liquid eyeliner. I’ve blogged about it here and here, so it should come as no surprise that when I discovered the brand Hourglass launched a special Script Precision Liquid eyeliner, I had to go and test it out.
Check out the tip on this baby! It’s so small, it’s virtually goof-proof!
I’ve searched far and wide for the perfect liquid eyeliner applicator and this is by far the smartest. It actually allows for quick, easy application. No staring into the mirror, mouth agape ready to catch flies (ladies you all know what I’m talking about, am I right?) I was able to swipe it on with no mess and head out the door. I didn’t have to think twice or even follow up the application with a damp Q-tip.
Please pardon the gratuitous schnoz shot, but there are my Hourglass Script Precision lined lids.
Verdict: Huge fan. However, the $32 price tag doesn’t ensure a repeat buy. I mean, as much as I love my liquid eyeliner, I’m not about to go broke for it!