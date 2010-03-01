Hourglass Cosmetics Prodigy Lip Gloss in Eden

Flat-out fabulous packaging: The “tube” fits in your back pocket or a clutch. I love its water-resistant formula that manages to be hydrating at the same time, thanks to added Vitamin E to prevent chapping. Natural beauty fiends will appreciate its distinct lack of sulfates and parabens.
Price: $26 each
Where To Buy: sephora.com
