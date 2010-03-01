StyleCaster
Share

Hourglass Cosmetics Prodigy Lip Gloss in Eden

What's hot
StyleCaster

Hourglass Cosmetics Prodigy Lip Gloss in Eden

Amber Katz
by
Hourglass_Prodigy_Lipgloss.jpg

Flat-out fabulous packaging: The “tube” fits in your back pocket or a clutch. I love its water-resistant formula that manages to be hydrating at the same time, thanks to added Vitamin E to prevent chapping. Natural beauty fiends will appreciate its distinct lack of sulfates and parabens.

Price: $26 each
Where To Buy: sephora.com

As one the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share