Summer Guide: Where to Go and What to Wear to The Hamptons

One of the eternal style truths of this sweltering city: You’re still not a established New Yorker unless you’ve landed yourself a summer escape outside of the sun-baked metropolis. In terms of escapes, who could ever resist the Hamptons, a hamlet made up of the seaside villages along Long Island Sound, strung like luminous sand colored pearls from Southampton to Montauk. As So-Cal as New York beaches get without skimping on city chic, the Hamptons are the place to be for the hippest movers, shakers and pretty faces. And let’s face it: We all need to get away when it’s this sticky.

While we’d all love to hop a flight on hotelier Andre Balazs’ StndAir charter plane (which whisks you from the East River to the Hampton’s in 45 minutes), if your Bellini budget is more Jitney-esque, don’t worry — riding the bus got a lot better with the Henri Bendel gift bags they’re handing out on board this summer.

When StyleCaster rolled up to claim our summer share, we couldn’t help noticing the real women wearing the Hamptons’ latest looks and locks inspired by the Dove® Style+Care™ hair care range. Preppy is never passé here, but bold New York City looks are still on display with statement-making jewelry, fun headgear, and cute footwear.

By day, sparkling shores like Sagg Main and Coopers Beach are the place to be in an eye-poppingly bright bikini. To keep your hair shiny all day, Mark Townsend, Dove’s celebrity stylist, recommends Dove® Style+Care™ Thermal Replenishment Spray for dry ends. After a morning of splashing about, we found our way downtown to find the Hamptons can’t resist being NYC-ified with a slew of pop-up stores making their way east. We love Momofuku’s Make-Shift Milk Bar, right next to Cynthia Rowley’s store and Whole Foods summer farmer’s market in Wainscott. Also on our list: Zum Schneider, the East Village beergarden, opening a Montauk outpost this year.

When the sun goes down on the Sound, that’s when the chic gets a bit more tousled — in a good way. For sassy post-surf hair, Mark Townsend recommends “soft, rich, voluminous waves” using Dove® Style+Care™Nourishing Amplifier Mousse.

There are so many dinner options in the Hamptons, but our perennial favorite is The Surf Lodge, which has recently revamped its restaurant into The Byron, featuring Aussie-inspired fare by their new chef. Later, the exclusive South Pointe is the best place to spot celebrities getting a little frisky on the dance floor.

To be in the know about hot Hampton looks, check out the real women we found in our slideshow above.

