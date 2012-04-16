Hottest Hair Trends For The Spring & The Products You’ll Need

New hair trends have been popping up everywhere from the runways to Pinterest, and we’re falling for quite a few of them. If you’re anything like us, you’ve been seeing tons of styles you’re dying to try, and you’re trying to figure out how to nail the looks. Part of the beauty of hair is being able to try a new style almost every day with minimal cost. You can rock a braid on Monday, a ponytail on Tuesday, and boho waves on Wednesday, all without breaking the bank.

We’ve rounded up our favorite looks for the season, and then we decided to go a step further to find the products you’ll need to achieve the trends. Whether you’re a hair expert or you’re barely able to straighten your hair by yourself, these products will make your life much easier, and your tresses will look tremendous. Our favorite lines range from Paul Mitchell to Big Sexy Hair, and we’re sure your hair will be the envy of all your friends once you take our advice on these styles.

What’s your favorite hair trend for the spring? Tell us which style you’re dying to try at home in the comment section below!