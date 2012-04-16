StyleCaster
Hottest Hair Trends For The Spring & The Products You'll Need

What's hot
Hottest Hair Trends For The Spring & The Products You’ll Need

Augusta Falletta
by
Hottest Hair Trends For The Spring & The Products You’ll Need
New hair trends have been popping up everywhere from the runways to Pinterest, and we’re falling for quite a few of them. If you’re anything like us, you’ve been seeing tons of styles you’re dying to try, and you’re trying to figure out how to nail the looks. Part of the beauty of hair is being able to try a new style almost every day with minimal cost. You can rock a braid on Monday, a ponytail on Tuesday, and boho waves on Wednesday, all without breaking the bank.

We’ve rounded up our favorite looks for the season, and then we decided to go a step further to find the products you’ll need to achieve the trends. Whether you’re a hair expert or you’re barely able to straighten your hair by yourself, these products will make your life much easier, and your tresses will look tremendous. Our favorite lines range from Paul Mitchell to Big Sexy Hair, and we’re sure your hair will be the envy of all your friends once you take our advice on these styles.

What’s your favorite hair trend for the spring? Tell us which style you’re dying to try at home in the comment section below! 

Ideal for second day hair, the sleek pony is reigning as hairstyle queen this year. Use Paul Mitchell's Straight Works to nail the do.

The boho braid trend is everywhere and we can't get enough of it. Use a leave-in conditioner like this one to give your braid some texture and make it last.

For the center part trend to look perfect, you need to smooth any flyaways that might happen. A serum like this will give you the sleek look you need.

Retro Glam has been coming back, and we're obsessed with the soft curls paired with red lips. Try this Paul Mitchell Soft Spray to get the look right.

To get the biggest blow out hair trend, use Big Sexy Hair's Blow Dry Volumizing Gel. Your hair will be bodacious!

We're more than obsessed with these flawless urban waves for day and night looks. Use this Tousled Wave Spray from Fekkai to don this hair.

The wet hair look has been popping up on runways everywhere. For this style, try Redken's Sculpting Gel at the top of your head.

