‘Friends’ Fans Are Going to Freak Out Over this Eyeshadow Palette

Friends is one of those TV shows you either love or you hate—there is no middle. And most people love the hit ’90s show and grab all the merch they can. Hot Topic’s Friends Eyeshadow Palette is one of the cutest items I’ve seen and that’s coming from someone who isn’t the biggest fan of the show. The 12-pan palette features the Friends logo on the front, colorful shades inside and a mirror with “HOW YOU DOIN'” emblazoned on it.

I can’t speak to the quality of these cruelty-free shadows but the shades look both fun and wearable. Their names are inspired by Friends, of course, with both shimmery and matte formulas. There’s the matte brown Coffee, a shimmery purple We Were On a Break, a shimmery pink Pivot, a matte black It’s a Moo Point and a bright white Chick, to name a few.

And if you’re going to create a Friends-inspired makeup look, you’re going to need some brushes. Hot Topic has you covered on that front, too. There’s the Friends Makeup Brush Set & Holder ($24.90 at Hot Topic), a four-piece brush set that includes a powder brush, angled eyeshadow brush, blending brush and eyeshadow brush. There’s cute Central Perk artwork on the top and the Friends logo on the side.

Shop both the Friends Eyeshadow Palette for $16.90, as well as the brush set, at Hot Topic now.

