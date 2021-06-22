This Five-Star Rated Blow Dry Brush Is More Than Half Off For Prime Day

There are a few beauty products we can’t imagine living without. Sunscreen is the most important one, and then comes lip balm, body lotion and a one-step blow-dry brush. Seriously, the hot tool has become a must-have for anyone who wants the look of a blowout but doesn’t have the time or money to go to the salon a few times a week. Luckily, Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer is 58 percent off (!) but just for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

With three heat and two speed settings, Hot Tools’ version of the popular one-step dryer gets your hair dried and styled faster than at the salon. Plus, the “24K Gold” styling surface features heat distribution for consistent results so you don’t have to go over and over the same spot damaging your hair. There are also charcoal-infused bristles to refresh second (and third) day hair.

Normally this dryer is $70, which is still a great deal on its own. But Amazon’s big Prime Day event, it’s less than $30. That’s like a few overpriced lattes at your local coffee shop. Fans of this dryer say it “a game-changer for someone who hates styling hair” and “after finishing, my hair was actually SHINY.” OK, sold.

Like all blow-dry brushes, getting your perfect style down takes a few tries. But keep in mind, the ’90s, volumized blowout is back so be sure to use a leave-in that will provide the lift you want without the frizz.