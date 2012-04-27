DDF Shows Us How To Weather-Proof Your Face Against Seasonal Breakouts

Winter, spring, summer or fall — each season seems to bring with it its fair share of skin issues, specifically weather-related breakouts. So in an effort to minimize your need for excessive concealer and time in front of the mirror, StyleCaster joined forces with Doctor’s Dermatalogic Formula (DDF) to show you how to deliver fast-acting, sustainable results for both dry and oily skin.

In this video above, skin-care expert Robin Evans walks us through the simple 3-part weather-proofing process, beginning with DDF Blemish Foaming Cleanser and then following it up with their DDF Revolve 400X Micro-Polishing System and Amplifying Elixer. Just follow the simple steps below and you’ll be on your way to a clearer complexion.

Step 1: Gently apply DDF Blemish Foaming Cleanser to your entire face in a semi-circular motion, taking care to avoid your eyes in the process.

Step 2: Next, follow this up with a good exfoliant like the DDF Revolve 400x Micro-Polishing System. Start by applying a thin layer of the polishing crystals to your face, then use the polisher in a circular motion (which will help remove that dry, dead skin we all develop during those cold winter months). Use once or twice a week for optimum impact.

Step 3: Finish off your regimen with a good moisturizer like DDF’s Amplifying Elixer. Use a thicker one in the winter time and a thinner one in the summer to help curb seasonal breakouts.

Model: Vita Nesterova, MUSE

Makeup/Hairstylist: Nicole Bridgeford

