Hot Summer Trend: Bright Pink Lips

By now, with summer almost more than half over, most of us have acquired some sort of tan—real or fake. Either way, the best thing to pair with slightly bronzed skin is a pink lip. We’re talking bright, day-glo, basically neon. This week, we’re channeling the super-saturated, matte lip color at DVF and Jil Sander this past spring. Stars like Emma Stone and Dianna Agron have also followed suit, wearing the somewhat shocking shade with an otherwise bare face. (With color this extreme, it’s best to keep the rest of your makeup minimal.)

As far as getting a matte finish, color that actually stays AND lips that won’t dry out, you have a few options. The new NYX matte lip creams: vivid pigment but with a cushy balm-like texture. Also in the way of super-hydrating: Josie Maran’s double-ended Magic Marker Lip Stain with Argan creates color and moisture that will last throughout the day. And If you prefer lipstick, blot YSL’s Rouge Pur in Fuchsia Pinkdown to create a stain; repeat to build lasting color.



