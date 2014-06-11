Hot Soccer Players at the World Cup: A Complete Guide

With a little event known as the World Cup kicking off on Thursday, it’s going to be pretty hard to escape soccer during the next month. Yeah, we know what you’re thinking: You’ve never watched soccer before and aren’t about to start now. Well, maybe these three words can change your mind: hot shirtless guys.

To get you better acquainted with the sport, we’ve put together a handy guide on who you should be rooting for based simply on hotness (because really, what other qualifications are important?)

So, who’s the hottest of them all? Share your pick in the comments below!