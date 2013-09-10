Last Call! Two Ways to Wear Hot Pink Lipstick Before Fall Kicks In

From the heat and humidity in New York right now, you wouldn’t know we’re on the brink of fall. That being said, we’re taking out our favorite summer brights and giving them a last hurrah. Like hot pink lipstick. Both Olivia Wilde and Marion Cotillard stepped out with the gorgeous shade last night, and showed us two options — both bold and subtle — that we’re clamoring to try.

To copy Olivia’s look, go with a bright, highly pigmented pink like Revlon Super Lustrous in Pink Velvet ($6.39, revlon.com). For those perfect strong lines, fill in lips with a bright pink lip pencil (it’ll also keep the color longer). Then apply a thick coat of the lipstick and finish with a clear gloss for high shine.

To copy Cotillard’s look, dab a lip pencil, such as Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Lilac Rose ($25, sephora.com) on the lips and blot for a light, matte finish.

