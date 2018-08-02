StyleCaster
Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments for Hair That Needs Some TLC

by
Photo: ImaxTree.

Though they’re not as in vogue as they used to be, old-school hot oil treatments are still the type of hair-related TLC we could all use; especially those with thicker textures. There’s enough evidence out there that oils of most variations can cure the most common hair woes; such as dry strands, a flaky scalp and dandruff. But overall, the job of an oil is to simply revive and replenish wherever damage has been caused.

And for those who have time to revel in a pre-shampoo (aka “pre-poo”) ritual, heating up oil helps it to more deeply penetrate the hair follicles, in addition to stimulating the blood flow in your scalp, where hair growth begins. Millennials and generations before may remember those ready-made oil tubes from the beauty supply store, but today, DIY methods are taking up more space.

MORE: The Secret to Making Your Hair Grow Faster? How You Treat Your Scalp

Do-It-Yourself

So how exactly do you go about customizing your own hot oil treatment? First, determine the best type of oil for your texture. For those with finer strands, opt for lightweight ones, such as walnut, argan, and jojoba. Those with heavier consistencies, such as coconut, castor and olive, might be better suited for thicker hair (here’s an A-to-Z guide). Once you’ve selected an oil or oil combination, transfer a small amount to a plastic applicator bottle or heat-safe bowl.

Either place the applicator bottle inside a bowl of hot water for a few minutes or microwave the bowl for no more than 20 seconds. Once the oil has cooled down to a comfortable temperature, distribute throughout the hair, put on a shower cap and allow it to sit for 20–30 minutes before rinsing. Afterward, you can either allow your hair to air-dry or shampoo if you want it to be a pre-cleansing treatment.

Ready-Made

On the other hand, if you’re not a fan of DIY, but still want the benefits of a hot oil treatment, there’s still a good number of hot oil treatments out there, though they may not be in that old-school plastic tube packaging. Ahead are 11 updated versions your hair will definitely appreciate.

STYLECASTER | Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments | Alikay Naturals Blended Therapy Hot Oil Treatment
Alikay Naturals Blended Therapy Hot Oil Treatment

A mix of jojoba oil, avocado oil, and burdock root for optimal hydration.

Available at Amazon 

Photo: Alikay Naturals
STYLECASTER | Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments | Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Pure Hair Oil
Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Pure Hair Oil

The chamomile in this fragrant oil will directly combat dandruff.

$10 at Carol's Daughter

Photo: Carol's Daughter
STYLECASTER | Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments | eva NYC hungry hair oil treatment
eva NYC Hungry Hair Oil Treatment

Transfer a little of this treatment to an applicator bottle, sit it in warm water and apply to your scalp for smoother strands.

Available at Amazon 

Photo: eva NYC
STYLECASTER | Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments | Lush Get to the Roots Treatment
Lush Get to the Roots Treatment

The peppermint and rosemary will tone the scalp and relieve itching.

$10.95 at Lush Cosmetics

Photo: Lush Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments | Palmer's Natural Fusions Shine & Hydration DIY Cocktail Kit
Palmer's Natural Fusions Shine & Hydration DIY Cocktail Kit

Mix and match any of these three oils for your own custom treatment.

$15 at Palmer's

Photo: Palmer's
STYLECASTER | Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments | Queen Helene Cholesterol Hot Oil Treatment
Queen Helene Cholesterol Hot Oil Treatment

Place this tube in a cup of hot water for one minute before applying to your head.

Available at Amazon 

Photo: Queen Helene
STYLECASTER | Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments | SheaMoisture Rehydration Hot Oil Treatment
SheaMoisture Rehydration Hot Oil Treatment

Cocoa butter and shea make this an ultra-rich formula for dry hair.

$7.99 at SheaMoisture

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments | St. Tropica Organic Coconut Hot Oil Hair Mask with Biotin + Superfoods
St. Tropica Organic Coconut Hot Oil Hair Mask with Biotin + Superfoods

100 percent organic and infused with biotin to promote healthy hair growth.

Available at Amazon 

Photo: St. Tropica
STYLECASTER | Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments | Sunny Isle Ylang Ylang Jamaican Black Castor Oil
Sunny Isle Ylang Ylang Jamaican Black Castor Oil

A thicker moisturizing oil for textured hair types.

Available at Amazon 

Photo: Sunny Isle
STYLECASTER | Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments | VO5 Hot Oil Weekly Intense Conditioning Treatment
VO5 Hot Oil Weekly Intense Conditioning Treatment

An oldie but goodie treatment packed with the vitamins and proteins needed to revive damaged hair.

Available at Amazon 

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments | Josie Maran Argan Hot Oil Self-Heating Hair Treatment
Josie Maran Argan Hot Oil Self-Heating Hair Treatment

Apply this oil from roots to tips and wet hair with hot water to activate it.

Available at Amazon 

Photo: Josie Maran

