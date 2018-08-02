Ready-Made Hot Oil Treatments for Hair That Needs Some TLC

Though they’re not as in vogue as they used to be, old-school hot oil treatments are still the type of hair-related TLC we could all use; especially those with thicker textures. There’s enough evidence out there that oils of most variations can cure the most common hair woes; such as dry strands, a flaky scalp and dandruff. But overall, the job of an oil is to simply revive and replenish wherever damage has been caused.

And for those who have time to revel in a pre-shampoo (aka “pre-poo”) ritual, heating up oil helps it to more deeply penetrate the hair follicles, in addition to stimulating the blood flow in your scalp, where hair growth begins. Millennials and generations before may remember those ready-made oil tubes from the beauty supply store, but today, DIY methods are taking up more space.

Do-It-Yourself

So how exactly do you go about customizing your own hot oil treatment? First, determine the best type of oil for your texture. For those with finer strands, opt for lightweight ones, such as walnut, argan, and jojoba. Those with heavier consistencies, such as coconut, castor and olive, might be better suited for thicker hair (here’s an A-to-Z guide). Once you’ve selected an oil or oil combination, transfer a small amount to a plastic applicator bottle or heat-safe bowl.

Either place the applicator bottle inside a bowl of hot water for a few minutes or microwave the bowl for no more than 20 seconds. Once the oil has cooled down to a comfortable temperature, distribute throughout the hair, put on a shower cap and allow it to sit for 20–30 minutes before rinsing. Afterward, you can either allow your hair to air-dry or shampoo if you want it to be a pre-cleansing treatment.

Ready-Made

On the other hand, if you’re not a fan of DIY, but still want the benefits of a hot oil treatment, there’s still a good number of hot oil treatments out there, though they may not be in that old-school plastic tube packaging. Ahead are 11 updated versions your hair will definitely appreciate.