Hot Haircolors At The Grammys

Hot Haircolors At The Grammys

Katy Perry at the Grammys 2009

Katy Perry gets my vote for best brunette
Credit: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic.com

I just returned from Philadelphia where I had a great time with Daneen – AKA Spoiled Pretty. I invited her to my suite to have a red carpet party for the Grammy’s. I gotta say we had a blast – playing with hair color, gossiping about red carpet looks and of course sharing some tasty treats. Here’s what I thought:

A Red – Adele. First of all I’m thrilled that one of my FAV new artists was recognized at the awards show for her amazing talent. I am now going to recognize her for her pretty red hair. I love the subtle redness that sets off her complexion so beautifully. If I were going to color it tomorrow I would keep the base the same but kick it up a notch with some lighter coppery highlights. Even as-is I think she looked pretty as a picture.

A Blonde – Carrie Underwood. Personally, I’m not a big country and western fan. I do like what I like however and Carrie Underwood made the cut. Congratulations sister – on hitting the mark perfectly with your gorgeous sandy blond. Her color is perfect with the trend we are seeing all over the red carpets of a turn away from a very golden blond to something a little more beachy/sandy. Oh yea and congrats on the Grammy girly!!!

A Brunette – Katy Perry. I have one thing to say. Devastating. I loved the deep brunette shade – so gorgeous with the pink lip and pink gown. In one night she worked both pin-up girl and music starlet. She looked so good I might kiss a girl and like it! Just kidding.

Did you have a Grammy FAV? LMK

