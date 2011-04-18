Hot Girl Hair: A Thesis

We spend so much time talking ombre and the best bangs for your face shape, and whether someone went red, or brunette or blond and how it suits them. We talk about the girls who rock Mia Farrow crops and getting bobs or letting them grow out to lobs (i.e. long bobs).

We discuss updos and side braids and Balayage and whether straightening your hair with formaldehyde is a good or not good idea, and we talk about these things endlessly. Every time my sister gets her hair done (literally every three months) she calls me and asks me what to do to her hair because girls are obsessed with their hair and, perhaps more importantly, changing their hair.

What I’m about to say may bother some of you. So I’m going to preface it with this: there are so many different types of beauty, and I respect them all. But, at the end of the day look up universally accepted hot girls all have the same hair. It’s long and it’s textural, and it’s always been that way. It’s the rules of hot girl hair bestowed upon us by Maxim and Victoria’s Secret and, kind of, counterculture chicks from the 60s. We don’t have to like it or conform to it, but there it is, and there it will, probably, always be.

Lara Stone, Blake Lively, Gisele, Chanel Iman, Alessandra Ambrosio, Photos: Dave M. Benett, Getty Images | Denise Truscello, WireImage | Thiago Bernardes, LatinContent, Getty Images | Jeff Kravitz, FilmMagic | Theo Wargo, Getty Images