Hot Fall Trend: Cat Eyes!

Did I say cat eyes? It’s all about a 60’s-inspired black liquid lined eye this fall, and yes, all women can pull off this look. Thanks to shows like Mad Men, we are all embracing this classic and iconic look. It’s easier than you think, and with a few fast tricks to help guide you to that perfect flirty winged kitty cat stare, you will be on point with your beauty chicness.

Photo: Luca Cannionieri

First, trace the upper lash line with my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eye Pencil in Deep Black using it as a stencil for the liquid. It is much easier to follow along the lashes when you have something to trace over. Next grab a black liquid liner pen like the Chanel Ecriture De Chanel Automatic Liquid Eyeliner, as they are easier to handle then a regular liquid liner and sweep it over the pencil ending into a little wing at the outer corners. If you mess up the wing, no worries, simply grab a Ponds Wet Cleansing Towelette and fold it in half.

Now, use the corner of the towelette to clean up any edges that are smudged, and then grab a small-tipped concealer brush that has been dipped into a little foundation and clean up the area. This will create a flawless wing that makeup artists would be jealous of.

Next, sweep a hint of highlight shimmer shadow right under the brow and on the inner corners of the eyes and use a taupe shadow in the crease. Finish with black mascara and a natural pinky nude cheek and lip for a fabulous fall look.

Find the perfect eyeliner for you in the Makeover Studio!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.