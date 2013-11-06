Horrible Bosses Aren’t Just Annoying, They Can Actually Be Bad For Your Health

It’s a wonder that Andie Sachs—the main character in “The Devil Wears Prada”—didn’t suffer from more serious ailments than not getting to see “Chicago” with her dad, and having to track down unpublished “Harry Potter” manuscripts, since a new study has found that bosses from hell can actually be more than a pain—they can actually be bad for your health.

The stress of working for a bad boss over a long period of time can cause serious harm to employees, as researchers found that chronic stress causes changes in the gene activity in immune cells. These cause the cells to be primed to fight an infection that doesn’t exist, which leads to inflammation in the body which is associated with a host of health issues, including heart disease and diabetes, reported the Daily Mail.

Scientists at Ohio State University made this discovery while studying mice, while their colleagues at other institutions also tested blood samples from people living in poor areas and found that similarly primed immune cells were present in these chronically stressed people, too.

‘The cells share many of the same characteristics in terms of their response to stress,’ said Dr John Sheridan, associate director of Ohio State University’s Institute for Behavioural Medicine Research, and co-lead author of the study.

‘There is a stress-induced alteration in the bone marrow in both our mouse model and in chronically stressed humans that selects for a cell that’s going to be pro-inflammatory. So what this suggests is that if you’re working for a really bad boss over a long period of time, that experience may play out at the level of gene expression in your immune system.”

Yikes! We don’t always expect our managers to be perfect, but when dealing with them comes at the expense of physical health, it might be time to look for another job. And when your boss asks why you’re resigning, copy the URL above, compose a neat little email, and hit “send.”

Head over to Daily Mail now to read the full study, which was originally published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.