We drizzle it in tea, pair it with peanut butter, whip into smoothies, smother it over waffles, ice cream, yogurt and lick it off of perfect baklava squares, but when it comes to the many uses of honey, this sticky syrup may just be the key to beautiful skin. Cleopatra was known for milk and honey baths and rightly so—;this natural humectant retains water and keeps skin soft. And the smell? Perfectly sweet.

1. Wax, honey and flower pollens are the obvious choice for a spring fragrance.

Demeter Beeswax Pick-Me-Up Spray Cologne, $20 (1oz. spray), at demeterfragrance.com

2. The scent of this rich moisturizing shower gel lingers, but not overly so. Pair it with a similar moisturizer for a full honey-scented effect.

Kings & Queens Nefertiti Honey Shower Gel, $9, at shop.nordstrom.com

3. Aside from honey, this vegetable-based soap contains minerals from the Dead Sea and shea butter to relax muscles and soften skin.

One with Nature Honey Almond Soap, $4, at onewithnature.com

4. This gentle shampoo is safe for all though dry types will reap the hydrating benefits most.

Terax Miele Shampoo, $20, at beauty.com

5. The heady scent of sandalwood combined with honey is a luscious, sexy result.

Altru Unity Aromatic Soy Blend Candle in Burmese Woods & Honey, $55, at neimanmarcus.com

6. Tame frizz with this citrus-scented, herbal infused pomade, which delivers a lot of shine.

Carol’s Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey, $15.50, at carolsdaughter.com

7. Made with fine sugar and coconut oil, this scrub both exfoliates and moisturizes. The result? The smoothest skin with a light honey scent.

Glowology Sugar Mama Honey Scrub, $26, at noodleandboo.com

8. The natural alpha hydroxy acid in Bilberry combines with moisturizing honey is just what tired toes need.

Burt’s Bees Thoroughly Therapeutic Honey & Bilberry Foot Creme, $10, at burtsbees.com

9. Dry skin has met its match. This ultra-rich mask hydrates and brightens, thanks to thyme honey, spirulina, avocado and macadamia nut oils.

Korres Thyme Honey Mask, $35, at sephora.com

10. One swipe of this balm heals chapped lips – and provides SPF 15; leaving a subtle sweet taste.

Kiss My Face Organic Lip Balm in Vanilla Honey, $3.50, at kissmyface.com