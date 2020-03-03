Sales Skyrocket for a Black-Owned Target Brand After Pointless Backlash From Racist Shoppers

In today’s, are you serious? news, a Honey Pot commercial was deemed “racist” by a bunch of trolls, causing the wellness brand’s five-star rating on Trustpilot to go down. Allow me to explain. Last month, for Black History Month, Target highlighted a selection of black-owned brands, as it usually does. The retailer has really upped its diversity efforts in recent years and has become a place where entrepreneurs of all races and genders feel welcome and supported. But a commercial featuring Honey Pot’s founder Bea Dixon drew some really bizarre criticism.

According to Fast Company, it was March 1 when Dixon realized her company’s rating had gone down and why. It seems some felt her commercial was “racist” against white people. In it, Dixon speaks about being an entrepreneur and inspiring the next generation of girls who look like her. “The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well is so the next black girl that comes up with a great idea, she could have a better opportunity. That means a lot to me,” Dixon says, closing the commercial. Sounds great, right?

Well, some said this was “racist” against white people and exclusionary, even though the company very clearly states the brand is “made by humans with vaginas, for humans with vaginas.” Inclusivity is in its DNA. And considering only 3 percent of VC funding goes to women and only .02 percent to black female founders, why wouldn’t Dixon want to help close that gap?

All this hate had the opposite effect on the company than the trolls were most likely hoping it would. Dixon told BuzzFeed that her company’s sales were 40-50 percent higher than usual on a regular day. In additional positive news, comedian Cat Adell started a GoFundMe to buy Honey Pot products and donate them to the Downtown Women’s Shelter in Los Angeles. As of our publication time, she has raised $860 and it keeps growing.

As for Target, the company is supporting Dixon and her brand all the way. It issued a statement to Fast Company saying: “Target has a longstanding commitment to empowering and investing in diverse suppliers that create a broad variety of products for our guests. We’re proud to work with Bea Dixon and The Honey Pot team to highlight Bea’s journey to build her brand and bring her products to Target. We’re aware of some negative comments about the campaign, which aren’t in line with the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received from guests who love and have been inspired by Bea’s story.”

And hey, if you want to pick up some Herbal Menstrual Pads, body wash or wipes from the brand, head over to Target now.

