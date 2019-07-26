People With Eczema Will Love Honest Company’s Newest Drops

Those who suffer from skin conditions like eczema know that perfumes, dyes, soaps and other irritants can make dry, scaly skin worse. That’s why the Honest Company’s Soothing Therapy Collection is so important. It’s summer and you should show off your skin—if you want to. You shouldn’t have to worry about dark-colored patches, swelling or any type of rash holding you back. This collection is only two items (so far) but it’s possible it’ll provide some much-needed relief from itch.

The line includes Body Wash ($24.99 at Honest) and Eczema Balm ($14.99 at Honest), both of which are steroid-free and seal certified by the National Eczema Association. They can help soothe skin thanks to ingredients such as prebiotics to support good bacterial growth, as well as colloidal oatmeal and coconut oil. The body wash also contains a mild plant-based cleanser that will still cleanse the skin without drying it out. Unsurprisingly, the don’t have parabens, silicones, petrolatum or mineral oil.

Ayesha Curry, who is an Honest Company ambassador and has a very cute baby, has been using the line on her son with eczema. “Thanks to the Honest Eczema regimen my handsome little baby boy does not have to worry about that annoying itchy skin anymore,” she said in a statement. “I think the great part about the formula is that it has amazing soothing qualities, like colloidal oatmeal and coconut oil. Just natural ingredients that you’d find in your pantry even…I feel good as a mom putting it on him. I’m just happy that I found something that could protect his skin from this eczema.”

If you have eczema, it’s definitely worth heading to a doctor to get on a regimen. And if you want to try Honest Company’s Soothing Therapy Collection, it’s available now on the Honest website.

