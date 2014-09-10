Homecoming Updos You’ll Want to Wear Year-Round

Homecoming season is quickly approaching, and what better way to make waves with your fellow classmates than to wow them with a stunning style? We’re loving chic, easy-to-achieve looks that are low in maintenance but high in style. These days, it’s clear the cool girls are placing the focus on an “un-done” updo with loose waves, braids, or twists to keep things interesting. For all of your homecoming hair needs, we’ve put together some gorgeous looks that are sure to put you at the top of the class.

The french twist is definitely not yet retired, and recreating the look is much easier than you’d think. For starters, gather hair up into your hands as if you were going to make a mid-height ponytail. Next, start rolling the hair from the right side while simultaneously tucking it into itself from the left side. When you’re done, use bobby pins to secure, and prepare to turn some heads at the dance.

For a chic chignon, first, loosely pull hair into a low half ponytail and pin in place. For extra volume and oopmh, back comb your hair right at the roots and crown. Next, take the remaining hair and create a low chignon by coiling hair up into a small bun. Pin in place and you’re all set!

This braided style is sure to impress all homecoming attendees. Part hair on the side and create a fishtail braid by starting right at the crown and braiding down to about halfway down the head. Take the remaining hair and make a messy bun or chignon. Pulling apart at the braid and leaving out some pieces of fringe is encouraged— the messier the better!

Feeling like achieving a more simple look? This low ponytail is a perfect option, and the back combing paired with a hair wrapped elastic quickly takes the look from simple to elegant.

If you’re like us and crazy for braids, then you’ll love this gorgeous braided cluster. Start by making two one-inch braids on each side of your head, wrap them around each other, then continue making braids on each side of the head and overlapping them on the back of the head, securing with bobby pins. Pull apart at the braids and make them as messy as you please. It may look complicated, but if you can braid and pin to your head, you’re good to go!

For a great last-minute updo if you’re scrambling to figure out just what to do with your locks, put on a cute headband (like the crocheted one above), and tuck hair up and into the headband in one-inch sections at a time, keeping it nice and loose.

A top knot is a great way to get gorgeous with minimal effort. Gather hair up into a high ponytail, secure with a hair tie, and twist the ponytail around into a tight twist. Pin in place, then pull out a few pieces of fringe for a no-frills kind of look.