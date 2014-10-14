8 Nail Designs From the Runways to Inspire You for Homecoming

Whether you’re gearing up for the Homecoming dance or for formal, there are plenty of beauty aspects to consider. From makeup, to hairstyles, to the dress itself, it can be a bit overwhelming to plan out your star-worthy look. However, one of the most understated aspects of formal beauty is your manicure, which truly helps pull the whole look together.

We turned to the runways to gain some nail inspiration that’s fit to make you feel like the Homecoming Queen. This fall’s runways saw the best of both worlds like subtle hues and bold designs. No matter what look you’re going for this Homecoming season, you’re bound to find a look you’ll love in the above gallery. Take a look at some of these runway looks and leave a comment telling us which manicure you’ll be rocking at your dance!

We love the half moon manicure look, and your classmates are sure to as well. Choose any two complimentary shades, making a half moon just above the cuticle with one color and covering the rest of the nail with the other.

MORE: Homecoming Hair: The Styles You Need For the Big Night

Give a nod to 60’s-era glam and white-out your nails with an opaque white polish, bound to turn heads at the dance.

MORE: Homecoming Updos You’ll Want to Wear Year-Round

Love the bold red lip look but not quite ready to try it yourself? Take the color down to your nails and give the vampy hue a test drive first.

Less is more when it comes to this fall’s hottest nail trends. Nude polish dresses up your digits without being too overpowering.

Matte nails are huge this season, and they’re sure to make a statement at your Homecoming dance. Can’t find the right matte shade for you? OPI Matte Top Coat turns any color into a matte sheen in no time at all.

MORE: Homecoming Hairstyles Perfect for Long Hair

Metallics marched down the runway this fall, proving that the shiny ore is hotter than ever. Try a gun metal or vintage gold shade for your Homecoming festivities.

While subdued and subtle manicures have been trending this season, that doesn’t mean bright, bold nail art isn’t still totally welcome. Go ahead and dip into some bright polishes or nail wraps with cool designs and accents.

We’re loving the new age French manicure look with statement-making colors replacing the classic nude and white tip. At the Fall 2014 Frankie Morello show, black tips atop a grey-blue polish made waves down the runway.