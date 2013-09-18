Homecoming Makeup: 8 Looks For the Big Night

If you’re planning on going to the homecoming dance this year, it’s about high time you thought about what you’re doing for your makeup. Once you’ve got the dress and shoes all picked out (and maybe even your date for the evening), choosing which makeup you’ll go with is a big decision. Will you opt for a smokey eye or a bold lip? A cat eye or coral blush? Decisions, decisions.
To help you get the best homecoming makeup possible, we’ve pulled eight amazing looks to inspire you. Take a look at our favorites above, and tell us how you’ll be doing your makeup for homecoming in the comments below!
We love eye opening lashes and a good smokey eye, especially when paired with a peach sheen over the cheeks.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Stureplan
A pop of color on the inner corner of your eyes rather than the traditional white can glam up your look for the night. Add a bold, darker lip to compliment the eyes and make a statement.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Style Motivation
Homecoming is a great time to incorporate color into your makeup. To change things up from your usual neutral makeup, go for bright colors supporting your home team.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Barbroanderson
For a more modern take on old Hollywood glamour, keep the eyes simple with a flick of liner and add a deep burgundy lip, topping off the look with finger waves.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Behance
A single swipe of bright liner can make for a fierce cat eye, especially when you're coordinating your makeup with your homecoming dress.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Keiko Lynn
Apply black shadow to your eyelid below the crease and extend the line into a dramatic cat eye for a bold look that's bursting with confidence.
Image via Pinterest; Source: House of Papier
Metallic smokey eyes are our go to look for a big night out, and we love this look paired with a nude lip.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Hair on the Brain
A bright pop of color on your lips can make you stand out in a crowd. Keep the rest of your look minimal to let your pout really shine in the spotlight.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Riches for Rags