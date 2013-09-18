Homecoming Makeup: 8 Looks For the Big Night

If you’re planning on going to the homecoming dance this year, it’s about high time you thought about what you’re doing for your makeup. Once you’ve got the dress and shoes all picked out (and maybe even your date for the evening), choosing which makeup you’ll go with is a big decision. Will you opt for a smokey eye or a bold lip? A cat eye or coral blush? Decisions, decisions.

To help you get the best homecoming makeup possible, we’ve pulled eight amazing looks to inspire you. Take a look at our favorites above, and tell us how you’ll be doing your makeup for homecoming in the comments below!

