Homecoming Hairstyles You’ll Be Swooning Over

Augusta Falletta
Every girl knows that the only thing as important as your homecoming dress is your homecoming hairstyle. Heading to the big game is one thing, but when you get all fancied up for the dance, you need to make sure your hair is styled to Instagram perfection. Whether you go for a twisted updo, a messy bun, or a side braid, this is one time to make sure your hair is extra polished.

We’ve been dreaming of homecoming hairstyles lately, which means that we turned to Pinterest to find some inspiration. Below, we’ve pulled our favorite homecoming hairstyles so you can find your perfect look!

chignon

Hair Romance

Grab a sock donut and some hairspray to style your hair into this chig chignon for the homecoming dance.

half up braid

Image via Divine Caroline

For this half-up hairstyle, keep your braid tightly tucked to your head, and then curl the loose lengths with a wide barrel iron for pretty waves.

homecoming hairstyles

Image via Inspired by This

Amp up your usual low bun with this cool twisted style. The real trick here is to leave out a few face-framing pieces in the front for a softer look.

homecoming hairstyles

Image via The Freckled Fox

Ladies with long hair, grab your teasing comb and texture spray for this incredible textured double ponytail.

wavy bob

Image via Feel + Flourish

For those of you who hopped on the bob bandwagon, there’s practically no better way to style your hair than this chic wavy look.

braided updo

Image via A Practical Updo

Braid your hair in multiple different sections and start pinning up for this pretty braided updo.

messy bun

Image via Sitting in Our Tree

Just because you’re going to a formal event doesn’t mean you need to be overly done up! This messy bun hairstyle works just as well with your jeans and your homecoming dress.

low twisted ponytail

Image via 100 Layer Cake

This half French twist, half ponytail is one of our all time favorites. We’d wear this every day if we had the time in the morning!

