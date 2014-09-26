Homecoming Hairstyles You’ll Be Swooning Over

Scroll To See More Images

Every girl knows that the only thing as important as your homecoming dress is your homecoming hairstyle. Heading to the big game is one thing, but when you get all fancied up for the dance, you need to make sure your hair is styled to Instagram perfection. Whether you go for a twisted updo, a messy bun, or a side braid, this is one time to make sure your hair is extra polished.

We’ve been dreaming of homecoming hairstyles lately, which means that we turned to Pinterest to find some inspiration. Below, we’ve pulled our favorite homecoming hairstyles so you can find your perfect look!

Grab a sock donut and some hairspray to style your hair into this chig chignon for the homecoming dance.

For this half-up hairstyle, keep your braid tightly tucked to your head, and then curl the loose lengths with a wide barrel iron for pretty waves.

Amp up your usual low bun with this cool twisted style. The real trick here is to leave out a few face-framing pieces in the front for a softer look.

Ladies with long hair, grab your teasing comb and texture spray for this incredible textured double ponytail.

For those of you who hopped on the bob bandwagon, there’s practically no better way to style your hair than this chic wavy look.

Braid your hair in multiple different sections and start pinning up for this pretty braided updo.

Just because you’re going to a formal event doesn’t mean you need to be overly done up! This messy bun hairstyle works just as well with your jeans and your homecoming dress.

This half French twist, half ponytail is one of our all time favorites. We’d wear this every day if we had the time in the morning!