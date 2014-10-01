Homecoming Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Long Hair

Scroll To See More Images

If we had our way, it would be homecoming year-round. Between the bold makeup, the dress shopping, and the generally spirited mood everyone’s in, you really can’t go wrong. Even more exciting, though? Your homecoming hairstyle, because you know you’ll be taking photos, Instagrams, and Snapchats of the big night. So, for all of you ladies with hair that goes on for what seems like miles, we’ve put together our favorite homecoming hairstyles for long hair below.

This criss-cross ponytail gives the classic low ponytail a fun new spin. Besides the crossing at the base of the pony, the real keys with this look are to tease the crown, leave out a few face-framing pieces in the front, and curl the lengths of the pony.

Keep it casual but elegant with this half-up hairstyle, using loose waves and pinning hair at the back with a few bobby pins (or a cute hair accessory!).

Half braid, half bun, we love this partially messy hairstyle that still reads fancy.

A simple wrap bun pairs well with almost every homecoming dress, which makes this an easy solution for ladies who just can’t decide on a hairstyle!

Here’s why we love this side braid: It’s easy, it’s classic, and it’s the perfect accent to a cute homecoming dress.

A half-up French braid with some amped up texture makes for a gorgeous Instagram. Trust.

Want to go a little more fancy? Try this braided updo mixed with curls and a feminine chignon.

Grab a Spin Pin and some hairspray, because that’s all you need to create this beautiful low bun hairstyle.