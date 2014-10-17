Homecoming Hair: The Styles You Need for Your Big Night

Listen, we know everyone shops for the perfect homecoming dress months in advance, and that’s all fine and good. What you really need to pay attention to is your homecoming hair. Just think about all the selfies you’ll be taking! Your hair and makeup need to be up to par. Luckily, we’re all about bringing you the inspiration you need, so we’ve compiled all things homecoming hair right here!

From hairstyles for coming to the makeup looks you should try on the big night, take a look at the links below to look your best!

10 Pinterest Hairstyles for Homecoming

We all know that some of the prettiest hairstyle ideas come straight from Pinterest, so naturally we turned to the site for homecoming hairstyles. Looking to wear your hair up? Down? In a braid? It’s all here, people.

Homecoming Hairstyles You’ll Be Swooning Over

From the fanciest of fancy to the most perfectly messy hairdo, these homecoming hairstyles will make you swoon. Whether the dance is a semi-formal or a casual theme, these styles will have you covered.

Homecoming Makeup: 8 Looks For the Big Night

Now that you’ve got an idea for your hairstyle, it’s time to take your makeup into consideration. Will you go for a smokey eye or a bold lip color? Get inspired!

Homecoming Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Long Hair

One of the best benefits of having long hair is being able to pull off insanely pretty styles. Ladies with long locks, take a look at these styles for some homecoming hairstyles that are perfect for long hair.

Homecoming Updos You’ll Want to Wear Year-Round

We love updos for two distinct reasons: They’re the easiest way to look elegant, and once your hair is up, it’ll be out of your face for the entire night. If you love updos, too, here are some of the prettiest homecoming updos to try this year.

8 Nail Designs From the Runway to Inspire You For Homecoming

For the finishing touch on your homecoming look, your nails are key. Whether you go for a bold, trendy color or you try out some seriously fun nail art, you can’t go wrong.