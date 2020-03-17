This Fitness App Makes Sweating It Out While Social Distancing Possible—and Free (!!)

Scroll To See More Images

Social distancing is already a difficult situation, but when you’re either advised to avoid the gym or gyms are closed all together, it’s hard to make sure you’re fitting exercise into a work from home routine. After all, keeping a sense of normalcy while in a work from home situation is ridiculously important, so for those of us who are used to visiting the gym, making adjustments is vital. Luckily, the home workout app Tone It Up is the ideal solution. From workout programs for everyone—including pregnant folks—to nutrition plans and recipes, there’s no shortage of ways to get moving without leaving your house.

Plus, because Tone It Up knows most of us are stuck inside right now, they’re offering 30 days free for new users. That’s the perfect amount of time to self-quarantine or social distance yourself and keep your workout routine. Then, if you love the app, you can continue your membership for just $14.99 a month. It’s a win/win situation.

In order to get the free 30 days, make sure you sign up through these direct links. For Apple users, this Tone It Up app link is the one to use to start your trial. You can also use this Google Play Store link as well, if you’re not using an iPhone. However you choose to start your home workout journey, you’re sure to find myriad ways to sweat it out over the next few weeks. With this trial, you’ll get access to hundreds of video-guided workouts from barre and yoga to boxing and HIIT. Staying indoors and away from others is no excuse not to get up a move a little (or a lot).

Each video class (Some are even live-streamed!) lasts between 10 and 40 minutes, so you can choose the length of your workout. Whether you’re someone who misses their daily yoga class or a hit-the-treadmill-every-day kind of person, the Tone It Up app has the perfect in-home workout waiting for you.