Name: Ryan Nickulas
Agency/Salon: Ryan Darius Salon
Hometown: Barnstable, MA
New York City Neighborhood: Gramercy
What product is your secret weapon?: Goldwell…anything Goldwell Platinum Seamless Hair extensions and Keratin by Copola.
What brands/salons have you worked with?: Ryan Darius Salon and Cosmetique Salon
How many years have you been in the business?: 10 years : )
Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: Never!
Be sure to check out our Spot Treatment with Ryan at Ryan Darius Salon.
At-Home Tips For Sexy Wavy Hair
Name: Ryan Nickulas
Promoted Stories