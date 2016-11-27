5 Home Remedies for Dry Skin

Ideally, we’d all have an endless supply of fancy, high-end moisturizers and masks that are infused with water from the fountain of youth and a few dozen hardcore hydrators10. But, you know, this is real life, and none of us is made of money. So that’s where the very wonderful world of DIYs come in.

Because you can seriously get similar moisturizing benefits from products in your kitchen (yes, really), without spending a zillion dollars. And since we knew you probably wouldn’t believe us, we found the best of the best home remedy tutorials of moisturizing face masks, scrubs, mists, and creams, so your skin can stop flaking and peeling off this winter. Scroll down to see our favorites.

Moisturizing Scrub

Powdered almonds, argan oil, and honey give this exfoliating face scrub a hardcore moisturizing edge. Make sure to blend the almonds until powdered to avoid any jagged edges scratching the surface of your skin.

Avocado Mask

The fatty acids in avocado mix with the natural antibacterial properties of honey to hydrate your skin while fighting blemishes.

Hydrating Face Mist

Because being stuck in class or at work while feeling your face crack from dryness is the worst. This DIY face mist uses almond oil, vitamin E oil, and peppermint oil to hydrate and refresh your skin, without feeling heavy.

Overnight Aloe Vera Face Cream

Just two simple ingredients: fresh aloe vera juice and honey (notice a trend in DIYs, here? Honey rules the world) make the overnight face cream super hydrating and calming for dry, sensitive skin types.

Green Tea Moisturizer

The green tea, coconut oil, almond oil, vitamin E oil, and lavender oil in this rich moisturizer hydrate and soothe dry, angry skin. (Just make sure to skip the lavender oil if you have sensitive skin, since it can be an irritant for some skin types.)