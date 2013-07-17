8 Home Remedies For Acne

Everyone wants clear skin, but it’s way easier said than done. Although we don’t always have time for a mile-long list of skincare products to use on a daily basis, cleanser and moisturizer should be the two constants. But, when your cleanser and moisturizer fail, there are a few home remedies that can do the trick. Below, we’ve rounded up eight home remedies for acne that actually work. Read on and enjoy your clear skin!

1. Tomatoes/Tomato Pulp: The acidity in tomatoes helps skin dry up acne. Not only this, but inside of the tomato are vitamins (A,C and K) and lycopene, which can be found in many acne healing medications. For a simple take on the tomato for clear skin, slice one open and simply place it on the problematic areas of your face. You can also grind or mash up the tomato into a pulp consistency and apply like a facial mask, repeating the process regularly and you’ll see the difference.

2. Honey and Cinnamon: Honey is an unprocessed antibacterial agent that kills bacteria and eliminates acne. Cinnamon has beneficial properties from essential oils in cinnamon bark, allowing it to be an anti-clotting and anti-inflammatory agent to the skin. Combine the two and create a face mask to aide your skin in repairing damage.

MORE: How to Get Rid of Acne

3. Potato: One potato can provide 70% of vitamin C (which boosts collagen production in the body and helps prevent and heal damage from the sun, stress and environment) and vitamin B (for healthy DNA production, skin cell regeneration and it actually penetrates the epidermis rather than sitting on top). Plus, potatoes contain niacin for skin-lightening due to hyper-pigmentation from acne or other skin conditions. Shredded, raw potato will not only act as an acne remedy, but help remove hyper-pigmentation, bright the skin and prevent wrinkles.

4. Lemon Juice: We all know that lemons are high in acidity. Not only does this allow pimples to dry out, but it also kills acne bacteria. Lemon is known to provide a calming effect to the skin and the vitamin C content maintains healthy and glowing skin. For direct application to the skin, take a cotton ball and squeeze fresh lemon juice on it and apply it to problem areas.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar: The lesser popular vinegar than balsamic, this regulates the pH of your skin and can help with detox. Malic and lactic acids are also found in the vinegar for assistance in softening and exfoliating skin, using as a toner and treating acne all over your body. Weaken the vinegar with water and apply to the face as a toner.

6. Garlic: Allicin, sulphur, zinc and calcium properties are all found in garlic and act as antibiotic and antifungals, helping to clean the skin. To use garlic, crush cloves, mix with water and apply to the skin.

7. Cucumber: Hydration! Cucumbers are 95% water, they remove dead skin cells and clean pores. They can be used as a face wash as they moisturize and remove extra oil. Grind cucumbers and mix with water for application to the face.

8. Olive Oil: For scarring treatment, use olive oil. Although you may cringe at the thought of olive oil helping with any aspect of acne, when you have acne, it may cause the skin to lose its expansion properties. The oil helps rejuvenate your skin and bring it back from its damaged and dry texture that acne brought on. Apply a salt and olive oil mixture on the skin and rinse with warm water.

Image via Istock

More From Beauty High:

101 Best Tips For Clear Skin

5 Worst Skin Mistakes We All Make

How to Get Rid of Pimples: A Dermatologist’s Tips For Clear Skin