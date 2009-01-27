At Home Recipe for Tightening and Revializing Facial Mask

The harsh winter weather can leave skin dry and seriously lackluster, but thankfully there are a few easy ways to get your skin glowing again. Shelly Ballestero, the author of Beauty by God, suggests making a simple mask out of chickpea flour, a banana, and an egg to do the trick.

“Chickpea flour is an effective skin-softening exfoliant; it stimulates circulation and rebuilds tissue. Banana, known as a source of potassium and vitamin A, helps to reduce redness and puffiness. Eggs tighten pores and leave your skin renewed. This is a wonderful home remedy made of ingredients straight out of the pantry!”

Tighten and Revitalize Mask

Ingredients:

*4 tablespoons chickpea flour

*1 ripe banana

*1 egg beaten

Blend the first two ingredients together in a bowl, then add beaten egg. Apply mixture to face and neck. Leave on for 15 minutes, and then rinse well with warm water. Pat dry. Use the mask one to two times a week.

