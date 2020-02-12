L’Oréal Paris Just Gave Us 3 Affordable Ways to Get Holographic Hair

Every year, a few bold hair color trends creep into our subconscious. Sometimes it’s pastel hair or chunky highlights. This year, L’Oréal Paris is working hard to make the holographic hair trend happen and we are not mad at it. The hair color comes back every few years and is pretty much always around in makeup. And who wouldn’t want to match their hair to their highlight? Sounds good to us.

The holographic look, whether in hair, makeup or fashion, adds dimension to the hair with shades of blue and purple to give off a holographic illusion. Like with most colorful hair trends, it works best if your hair is on the lighter side to really see all the tones. But dark hair folks aren’t left out with L’Oréal Paris‘ three new hair launches under the Colorista, Féria and Superior Preference lines. You get a few options to jump into the trend depending on how long you want it to last. The best part? They’re all really affordable.

L’Oréal Paris worked with Vogue on a spread with the new launches starring three influencers. Each looks amazing with their new hair. Ellen V Lora (bottom, left) used the new Féria Cool Amethyst, Genevieve Rokero (middle) is rocking Superior Preference Dark Lilac Opal Blonde and Jasmine Daniels used Colorista Makeup in Moonstone (right).

Want to get one of their looks? Shop the new holographic dyes and makeup, below.

The newest hue in the Superior Preference line features the same fade-resistant color that lasts up to eight weeks. This shade works best on blonde or light brown hair.

For those with darker hair, Féria Cool Amethyst will add a prismatic touch.

If you’re not ready to take the plunge, Colorista Makeup in Moonstone only lasts until you wash it out.

