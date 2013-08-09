The Hologram Manicure: How to Nail This Look

Clearly, the ’90s are back in a big way, and this is no more apparent than in nail trends. Not only do we have hues like wine, white and black dominating runways and red carpets, but glittery and textured polish are also making nails really pop.

One of our favorite nail polish trends emerging right now is hologram manicure. A spin on basic glitter nails, this mani is all about taking sparkle to the extreme with bold, light-reflecting polish, plus (if you’re daring enough) topping the look off with gems and stickers. Whether you rock it to weekend brunch, a work party or on a first date, your nails are sure to command attention.

We chatted with the nail experts at MARS the Salon in Los Angeles to get the full scoop on the hologram manicure trend, plus pulled together eight manicures from Pinterest we can’t wait to try. Take a look at our picks above and tell us which one is your favorite in the comments below!

