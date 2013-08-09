The Hologram Manicure: How to Nail This Look

Clearly, the ’90s are back in a big way, and this is no more apparent than in nail trends. Not only do we have hues like wine, white and black dominating runways and red carpets, but glittery and textured polish are also making nails really pop.
One of our favorite nail polish trends emerging right now is hologram manicure. A spin on basic glitter nails, this mani is all about taking sparkle to the extreme with bold, light-reflecting polish, plus (if you’re daring enough) topping the look off with gems and stickers. Whether you rock it to weekend brunch, a work party or on a first date, your nails are sure to command attention.
We chatted with the nail experts at MARS the Salon in Los Angeles to get the full scoop on the hologram manicure trend, plus pulled together eight manicures from Pinterest we can’t wait to try. Take a look at our picks above and tell us which one is your favorite in the comments below!
Stenciling on a gem pattern takes the hologram manicure up a notch.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Instagram
The more holographic, the better, right? This manicure created by MARS the Salon in LA was created by first painting two coats of silver polish on four nails and black polish on the fifth. Then, apply one to two coats of chunky glitter polish over the top. Between the glitter and the holographic polish, you won't be able to stop staring at your fingers!
Image Courtesy of MARS the Salon
Photo:
MARS /MARS
Go pastel with a manicure that captures the softer side of holographic polish.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Superficially Colorful
We've always loved ombre, but ombre holographic nails really turn up the volume.
Image via Pinterest; Source: SusyinColor
Tribal nail art has always been our thing, so we're bias towards these nails with a silver base.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Girls Guide To
Photo:
Girls Guide To/Girls Guide To
Rays of gold reflective polish give an extra oomph without being too over the top.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Emily's Nail Files
Simple, chic and statement-making, we love this easy geometric nail art mixed with holographic polish.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Set in Lacquer
Photo:
Set in Lacquer/Set in Lacquer
With holographic polish just peeking out over the white nails, this manicure is simple and cheeky.
Image via Pinterest; Source: I Feel Polished!
Photo:
I Feel Polished/I Feel Polished