Gal Gadot’s Favorite Foundation Made Hollywood Life’s Beauty Awards

If you’re ever in a jam trying to decide among a few similar products, there’s a new beauty award roundup that’s got you covered. Hollywood Life just revealed its first-ever Beauty Awards, featuring more than 120 products ranging from makeup to candles—and this list offers the right item for just about every beauty need.

According to Hollywood Life lifestyle director Dory Larrabee-Zayas, the product selection process included input from dozens of editors, a team of pro hairstylists and makeup artists, and celebrities including Lea Michele, Gal Gadot, and Kerry Washington. The awards are broken out into two categories: 80 luxury picks and 60 drugstore winners. Like we said, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re willing to spend a little more or you want to stick to tried-and-true drugstore options.

In the drugstore product category—all of which ring in at less than $20—noteworthy celebrity picks included Gal Gadot’s favorite foundation, Revlon’s ColorStay Makeup ($7.99), and Ayesha Curry’s top mascara, Covergirl’s Peacock Flare Mascara ($8).

On the luxury end of the spectrum, Olivia Wilde called out Kate Somerville’s ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment ($24), while Jackie Saulsbery, pro nail artist to Adele and Mariah Carey, said Essie Gel Couture: Sheer Fantasy ($11.50) is her favorite polish because it doesn’t require a base coat. (Hello, time-saver.)

We highly suggest bookmarking the page with all 120 picks—we’ll definitely be referencing it next time we’re ready to upgrade our concealer or go-to lip gloss.