How To Get Holly Golightly’s Classic Look (Using All Drugstore Products!)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Holly Golightly is getting a Broadway makeover starting March 20th. Played by Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, the character (like the show itself) is based more closely on the original Truman Capote novel, as opposed to the 1960s movie starring Audrey Hepburn. One of the biggest changes? The show takes place in the 1940s. Makeup artist Sonia Kashuk and hair stylist Umberto Savone worked together to create a classic ’40s hair and makeup look for the actress using products from their own beauty lines for Target. The look is so easy, Clarke even recreates it herself for every curtain call. Here’s how you can channel the character, too.

Makeup

Face

Apply Sonia Kashuk Undetectable Créme Bronzer in Rich Bronze ($10.99, target.com) to the entire face. Then use Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick in Sparkling Sands ($10.99) on the tops of the cheekbones.

Eyes

Apple the matte shadow in the Monochrome Eye Quad in Textured Cocoa ($13.69) over the entire eyelid, and then add subtle shimmer at the brow bone and a bit of glitter over the matte color. Use some of the darker shades in the Eye Couture in Eye on Neutral ($19.99) to add definition at the lash line for a smudged liner look. Use Tinted Brow Gel ($5.99) to add color to brows.

Lips

Finally, apply Satin Luxe Lip Color with SPF 16 in Classic Red and Plum Wine ($9.99) to lips.

Hair

Step 1: Apply a drop of Umberto Roman Oil Serum ($12.99, target.com) to dry hair to smooth flyaways and eliminate frizz.

Step 2: Use a flat iron to create the “C” wave around the face and pin into a soft bun at the nape of the neck.

Step 3: After pinning hair, use Regular Hold Hairspray ($12.99) to keep strands in place, then Shimmer Shine Spray ($12.99) to add shine.

Read more: Emilia Clarke is a Makeup Pro, Talks “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on Broadway [Beauty High]

