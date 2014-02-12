Holland Roden’s Favorite Beauty Look at NYFW and the Products She Swears By

One of the best places to spot the stars at New York Fashion Week is not only in the front row, but in the Mercedes Benz Star Lounge (makes sense). After Naeem Khan, we caught up with “Teen Wolf” star Holland Roden in the lounge, where she was snapping pics with Disney star Debby Ryan. Could these two be any cuter? We were slightly obsessed with Debby’s modern take on the topsy tail pony — see our sneaky pic of her style below…

…and we were just as obsessed with Holland’s Naeem Khan outfit, so we had to stop her to chat fashion and beauty, obviously.

Beauty High: How’s your fashion week going?

Holland Roden: I just did Naeem Khan and I did Alice + Olivia last night. I couldn’t go to everything, but this fashion week we’re focusing on the people we’ve come to know and love and who love us back. It’s a full circle thing for sure.

MORE: Why Beyonce, Miley and Lorde are the Most Influential People at Fashion Week

And you’ve worn Naeem before—what do you love about his clothes?

I have a couple times. I’m in love with his pieces because he fits every woman’s body. Even the show just now … he picked those fabrics that were interesting in their own right and he creates amazing styles from them. There’s such a vision involved.

What about favorite beauty looks from NYFW so far?

I loved Alice + Olivia’s straight, yet curly, hair — that sort of Bonnie and Clyde look with Twiggy eyelashes — it was amazing. I don’t know how they do the hair and makeup so perfectly every time!

Name the products you swear by during fashion week.

I mean nipple covers are a pretty unglamorous staple and then double stick tape because I’m 5’3″. I love Clé de Peau concealer—I don’t leave the house without it and then L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara; it’s cheap and it’s easy and I’ve used it for years.

How about the best beauty tip you have for our readers?

Foundation. Skin is the basis of beauty. It’s the foundation of beauty [laughs], no pun intended. It’s so important to take care of your skin and have a great concealer and know how to apply foundation.