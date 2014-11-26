8 Beauty Editors Share Their Holiday Travel Beauty Must-Haves

The latter days of November through New Years spell a whole lot of fun, family, food – and travel. We’re all about adventure, but we’re not always so into the packing part. Between TSA regulations and all the gifts we have to carry, we often can’t take much – so each item counts.

We want to look our best around the table and under the mistletoe, but we don’t want to take our whole vanity! We asked some beauty experts for their holiday travel beauty packing must-haves – make sure you are taking notes!

More From Beauty High:

7 Easy Nail Art Tutorials You Can Actually Do Yourself

The Worst At-Home Hair Color Mistakes

How to Achieve a Perfect Lip Stain