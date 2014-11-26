8 Beauty Editors Share Their Holiday Travel Beauty Must-Haves

The latter days of November through New Years spell a whole lot of fun, family, food – and travel. We’re all about adventure, but we’re not always so into the packing part. Between TSA regulations and all the gifts we have to carry, we often can’t take much – so each item counts.
We want to look our best around the table and under the mistletoe, but we don’t want to take our whole vanity! We asked some beauty experts for their holiday travel beauty packing must-haves – make sure you are taking notes!
"My must-pack holiday beauty item is a good moisturizer since going from sunny SoCal to cold New York is always a little harsh on my skin. My latest fave is Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Cream ($62, Kiehls.com) - it gives good hydration."
Jamie Stone, HonestlyJamie.com
"Just about everywhere I go I want a cup of tea, but junky tea is more plentiful than jingling bells in December, and that just doesn't cut it for me. I'm obsessed with big, hot cups of antioxidant rich rooibos tea to warm me up, curb sugar cravings (it's naturally fragrant and sweet), and pump my body full of stress-fighting antioxidants which I need more than ever when I'm traveling with my kids. I'm currently drinking 4 cups a day of David's Tea Creme Caramel Rooibos ($6.95, DavidsTea.com), and all I need is hot water when I bring my self-infusing tea mug. Boom, magic!"
Bryce Gruber, The Luxury Spot
"Biologique Recherche P50 lotion ($84, aidabicaj.com), an exfoliating toner that keeps my pores clear. Whether I'm going for a single overnight or a week, this stuff is decanted and goes in my carry-on."
Amber Katz, rouge18.com
"Kerastase just came out with these amazing little sheets ($28.50, Kerastase.com) for your hair that take care of every problem. They look a little bit like dryer sheets, but you just swipe a sheet through your hair from root to tip. They instantly take care of frizz, flyways, static, and dryness (perfect for post-travel touch-ups) and they're easily the best invention I've tried in a while. Plus, because they're sheets that come in a tiny box, they pack easily and you can just throw them in your carry-on!"
Augusta Falletta, BuzzFeed Beauty Editor
"For my eyes, I can tuck EYES by ToGoSpa’s Refreshing Eye Masks ($12.50, togospa.com) in my handbag. I look much more rejuvenated than I really am after just a few minutes!"
Amber Murray, Beauty Junkies Unite
"For the 7+ hour drive from NYC to Pittsburgh, PA for the holidays, I need to keep my skin moisturized, and since I always have a car-full of gifts in tow, for the sake of leg room I like to keep my beauty products to a minimum while in transit. In the car, my lips seem to be the first to go, getting dried out from that hot air blasting six inches away, so I will have the tiny, sparklyVaseline Lip Therapy in the bejeweled crystal Crème Brûlée jar ($45, shopkitson.com) with me. With just a hint of scent, it's great on lips, as well as a quick fix for the cuticles, nails, and hands."
Julia DiNardo, FashionPulseDaily.com
"My must-pack is my Marc Jacobs Genius Gel Foundation ($48, marcjacobs.com). The tones and shades are great and the gel texture makes them adaptable if you are going to be getting a little sun-kissed. I love that it can go on really sheer, so it enhances without taking away from the laid back vacation look-because who wants cakey makeup in that environment?"
Haley Friedlich, Deputy Editor, AVENUE Magazine
"My must-pack for the holidays is Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre in shade Red Vixen ($22, charlottetilbury.com). It's a beautiful red gloss that instantly gets me in the holiday spirit. It's highly pigmented and great on it's own or over lipstick/stains to change the finish."
Lara Eurdolian, Pretty Connected
"Between Thanksgiving and Christmas I end up on at least 5 flights traveling to see family. No matter what I pack I NEVER leave home without a good deep moisturizer like PONDS Dry Skin Cream ($8, Drugstore.com). Being on a plane sucks the moisture out of your skin and this cream will help to replenish what you lost super fast. Also, I always bring a red lipstick. Even if you are dead tired, a good red lip will make you look instantly awake, which is great for early morning travelers."
Misti Schindele, Entertainista.com