Our Favorite Holiday-Themed Spa Treatments

It’s the season of jolly and merry—and indulging in our December favorites. But when your LBD demands you not ingest hot buttered rum and peppermint mochas at regular intervals, consider new options. You may want to wrap yourself in these flavors instead.

Butter Rum Pedi on the Rocks

A creamy whole milk soak moisturizes and soothes tired feet before an exfoliation using a butter rum brown sugar scrub. This buttery-rich treatment finishes with a sweet cinnamon massage to spice up your day and deliver vitamin-packed nutrients to the deepest layers of winter-parched skin. ($45, Red Mountain Resort in St. George, Utah)

Warmth & Wellness

This three-part holistic body treatment begins with a sea-salt-and-crushed-olive-stone body polish, followed by a detoxifying clay body mask and chakra energy work. It ends with a full-body massage and application of Amala’s organic Mediterranean Myrtle, fig and olive body butter. ($305, The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental New York in New York City)

Holly & Spice Warming Massage

This 50-minute relaxing massage incorporates Amala’s organic warming essential oils for a treatment that will leave the skin hydrated and nourished. ( $155 CAD, The Spa at Four Seasons Whistler in British Columbia, Canada)

Spruce and Pine Holiday Massage

Enjoy a relaxing spruce and pine soak while sipping on champagne, then enjoy an aromatic massage that strengthens the body’s defenses while easing tension and muscle pain. Scents of cinnamon, spruce and essential pine oil will allow guests to enter the ultimate state of relaxation and serenity. ($245, The Spa at Trump SoHo in New York City)

Candy Cane Champagne Dream Manicure

Beginning with a fizzy candy cane champagne soak to soften up calloused winter skin, followed by a sweet cream-scented sea salt scrub to remove dry skin. Fingers and toes are topped off with a dab of moisturizing cream that will quickly bring guests back into the holiday swing. ($60 manicure/$70 pedicure, Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Skaneateles, NY)

Buttered Rum Holiday Massage

This exfoliating treatment uses a special blend of brown sugar, premium aged rum and rice bran oil with a hint of butterscotch that will moisturizes and soothe the skin. This treatment finishes with a peppery caramel body milk lotion. You’ll leave buttered up for the holiday! ($150, The Lodge at Vail in Vail, Colorado)