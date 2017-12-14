30 Days of Deals: Holiday Beauty Products Under $30

Advent calendars are fun at every age. When you’re a kid, they usually store candy, and when you’re all grown up, those sweet treats are replaced with more practical (but equally fun) finds. The upside of beauty-themed ones is that there’s plenty to choose from. The downside is that sometimes, you end up not liking the products or worse: wishing you didn’t exhaust your budget for it.
If you don’t want to place all of your bets on just one brand this year, our 30-day round-up includes a plethora of hair, skin and makeup finds; from limited edition nail polish to puppy-packaged lip balm. Did we mention each day’s gift is less than $30?
There’s no pressure to love it all; take and leave what you want. But if you ask us, everything in this list is a must-have. Like your average advent calendar, you’ll have to wait each day to see another item revealed—so make sure to keep checking back every day for more deals!
MAC Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit
Start December off right with this 3-piece mini brush kit. These mini brushes are perfect for holiday travel and their cute pink glitter and puff ball make them even better.
$29.50 at MAC
Nars x Man Ray Love Triangle in Dolce Vita
The Nars x Man Ray collection is already on our list, but you can get two for one with this lipstick and blush duo.
$24 at Nars
Margaret Dabbs Fabulous Nutcracker Small
You would never have guessed this is a nourishing nail & cuticle serum. With emu and tea tree oils your nails will be as soft as snow.
$14.28 at Margaret Dabbs
Illume Contemporary Collage Eau De Parfum in Vetiver Blanc sub
This new perfume has subtle notes of cedar wood with refreshing citrus and rich patchouli. You'll be blending in with the season in no time.
$25 at Anthropologie
ARDELL Mini Faves Lash Lookbook + Duo
For party season you're going to want this set of three lashes from Ardell. Not only do you get #110, #120, and #105, it also includes Duo Lash Adhesive so your lashes won't be slipping anytime soon.
$9.99 at Ulta
Beautyblender Midas Touch
In this cute ornament, you'll get the original Beautyblender and a mini. Bonus, you can fill it with glitter and throw it on your tree after opening.
$25 at Beautyblender
Hairprint Exfoliating Hair + Scalp Wash
In colder months, your hair could use some care. This new hair and scalp wash with ground walnut shells and green coffee bean extract will do just the trick.
$22 at Cap Beauty
Beauty Protector Ultimate Detangling Trio
We love a good three for one. Here we have two Protect & Detangle bottles (8 oz. and 2 oz.) and a detangling brush to take care of all your hair matters this season.
$26 at Birch Box
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Cherry
This new collection has quickly become a fan favorite. The satin matte finish glides on easy and stays long, plus the colors are perfect for winter photos.
$29 at Bobbi Brown
Bourjois Makeup Essentials
With all the essentials this cute gift box has mascara, lipstick, eyeliner and blush. Perfect for traveling and perfect for gifting.
$21.42 at Feel Unique
Capri Blue Stargazer Candle
Who says candles aren't beauty? This new scent features spruce, vanilla, and basil which will make your kitchen smell like you're cooking something nice even if you aren't.
$26 at Anthropologie
Caudalie Mini Must Haves
This gift set gives you all the necessities with a revitalizing essence, an anti-wrinkle eye treatment, and lightweight, yet intensely nourishing cream.
$15 at Sephora
Cirque Colors Rioja
The Holiday 2017 collection from Cirque Colors is full of glitter and shine. Any swipe from the six different options are sure to make a statement.
$14 at Cirque Colors
Clinique Cheers to Chubby Set
Clinique Chubby Sticks are a staple, so why not get five at once to make sure your lips will never go unnoticed.
$22.50 at Nordstrom
Colour Pop Golden State of Mind
This new pressed powder eyeshadow palette is everything your eyes need for holiday parties. With 15 of the most glittery and metallic shades, you'll be standing out in the crowd for sure.
$26 at Colourpop
Dior Diorific Vernis Liner
Glam up your nail game with Dior's Holiday 2017 Limited Edition Vernis liner collection. A little glitter never hurt anyone, especially when it was on your nails.
$28 at Dior
Disco Daze Holiday Set
Puuuurfection. In this holiday set, you get famed peel off mask Disco Kitten, a Silicone Application Brush, and White Cat Headband. Take an IG photo, we won't judge.
$29 at Ulta
Fenty Beauty Cosmic Gloss
RiRi can do no wrong and it's proven in this limited edition glitter-packed lip gloss. One swipe and you'll be shining bright as a diamond.
$19 at Fenty Beauty
Frank Body Creamy Face Scrub
Day 19 and it's starting to get dry... your face that is. But with Frank Body's new creamy face scrub with coffee, bamboo, and walnut your skin will be looking refreshed and healthy in no time.
$21.95 at Frank Body
Taste Beauty Frenchie the Bulldog
Who can resist a dog themed chapstick? It's peppermint flavored, scented, and that adorable sweater is removable. Talk about perfect stocking stuffer.
$10 at Sephora
