30 Days of Deals: Holiday Beauty Products Under $30

30 Days of Deals: Holiday Beauty Products Under $30

30 Days of Deals: Holiday Beauty Products Under $30
Photo: Allison Kahler

Advent calendars are fun at every age. When you’re a kid, they usually store candy, and when you’re all grown up, those sweet treats are replaced with more practical (but equally fun) finds. The upside of beauty-themed ones is that there’s plenty to choose from. The downside is that sometimes, you end up not liking the products or worse: wishing you didn’t exhaust your budget for it.

If you don’t want to place all of your bets on just one brand this year, our 30-day round-up includes a plethora of hair, skin and makeup finds; from limited edition nail polish to puppy-packaged lip balm. Did we mention each day’s gift is less than $30?

There’s no pressure to love it all; take and leave what you want. But if you ask us, everything in this list is a must-have. Like your average advent calendar, you’ll have to wait each day to see another item revealed—so make sure to keep checking back every day for more deals!

STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | MAC Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit
MAC Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit

Start December off right with this 3-piece mini brush kit. These mini brushes are perfect for holiday travel and their cute pink glitter and puff ball make them even better.

$29.50 at MAC

Photo: MAC
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Nars x Man Ray Love Triangle in Dolce Vita
Nars x Man Ray Love Triangle in Dolce Vita

The Nars x Man Ray collection is already on our list, but you can get two for one with this lipstick and blush duo.

$24 at Nars

Photo: Nars
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Margaret Dabbs Fabulous Nutcracker Small
Margaret Dabbs Fabulous Nutcracker Small

You would never have guessed this is a nourishing nail & cuticle serum. With emu and tea tree oils your nails will be as soft as snow.

$14.28 at Margaret Dabbs

Photo: Margaret Dabbs
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Illume Contemporary Collage Eau De Parfum in Vetiver Blanc
Illume Contemporary Collage Eau De Parfum in Vetiver Blanc sub

This new perfume has subtle notes of cedar wood with  refreshing citrus and rich patchouli. You'll be blending in with the season in no time.

$25 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | ARDELL Mini Faves Lash Lookbook + Duo
ARDELL Mini Faves Lash Lookbook + Duo

For party season you're going to want this set of three lashes from Ardell. Not only do you get #110, #120,  and #105, it also includes Duo Lash Adhesive so your lashes won't be slipping anytime soon.

$9.99 at Ulta

Photo: Ulta
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Beautyblender Midas Touch
Beautyblender Midas Touch

In this cute ornament, you'll get the original Beautyblender and a mini. Bonus, you can fill it with glitter and throw it on your tree after opening.

$25 at Beautyblender

Photo: Beautyblender
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Hairprint Exfoliating Hair + Scalp Wash
Hairprint Exfoliating Hair + Scalp Wash

In colder months, your hair could use some care. This new hair and scalp wash with ground walnut shells and green coffee bean extract will do just the trick.

$22 at Cap Beauty

Photo: Cap Beauty
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Beauty Protector Ultimate Detangling Trio
Beauty Protector Ultimate Detangling Trio

We love a good three for one. Here we have two Protect & Detangle bottles (8 oz. and 2 oz.) and a detangling brush to take care of all your hair matters this season.

$26 at Birch Box

Photo: Birch Box
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Cherry
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Cherry

This new collection has quickly become a fan favorite. The satin matte finish glides on easy and stays long, plus the colors are perfect for winter photos.

$29 at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Bourjois Makeup Essentials
Bourjois Makeup Essentials

With all the essentials this cute gift box has mascara, lipstick, eyeliner and blush. Perfect for traveling and perfect for gifting.

$21.42 at Feel Unique

Photo: Feel Unique
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Capri Blue Stargazer Candle
Capri Blue Stargazer Candle

Who says candles aren't beauty? This new scent features spruce, vanilla, and basil which will make your kitchen smell like you're cooking something nice even if you aren't.

$26 at Anthropologie

Photo: Capri Blue
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Caudalie Mini Must Haves
Caudalie Mini Must Haves

This gift set gives you all the necessities with a revitalizing essence, an anti-wrinkle eye treatment, and lightweight, yet intensely nourishing cream.

$15 at Sephora

Photo: Caudalie
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Cirque Colors Rioja
Cirque Colors Rioja

The Holiday 2017 collection from Cirque Colors is full of glitter and shine. Any swipe from the six different options are sure to make a statement.

$14 at Cirque Colors

Photo: Cirque Colors
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Clinique Cheers to Chubby Set
Clinique Cheers to Chubby Set

Clinique Chubby Sticks are a staple, so why not get five at once to make sure your lips will never go unnoticed.

$22.50 at Nordstrom

Photo: Clinique
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Colour Pop Golden State of Mind
Colour Pop Golden State of Mind

This new pressed powder eyeshadow palette is everything your eyes need for holiday parties. With 15 of the most glittery and metallic shades, you'll be standing out in the crowd for sure.

$26 at Colourpop

Photo: Colourpop
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Dior Diorific Vernis Liner
Dior Diorific Vernis Liner

Glam up your nail game with Dior's Holiday 2017 Limited Edition Vernis liner collection. A little glitter never hurt anyone, especially when it was on your nails.

$28 at Dior

Photo: Dior
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Disco Daze Holiday Set
Disco Daze Holiday Set

Puuuurfection. In this holiday set, you get famed peel off mask Disco Kitten, a Silicone Application Brush, and White Cat Headband. Take an IG photo, we won't judge.

$29 at Ulta

Photo: Disco Daze
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Fenty Beauty Cosmic Gloss
Fenty Beauty Cosmic Gloss

RiRi can do no wrong and it's proven in this limited edition glitter-packed lip gloss. One swipe and you'll be shining bright as a diamond.

$19 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Frank Body Creamy Face Scrub
Frank Body Creamy Face Scrub

Day 19 and it's starting to get dry... your face that is. But with Frank Body's new creamy face scrub with coffee, bamboo, and walnut your skin will be looking refreshed and healthy in no time.

$21.95 at Frank Body

Photo: Frank Body
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | Taste Beauty Frenchie the Bulldog
Taste Beauty Frenchie the Bulldog

Who can resist a dog themed chapstick? It's peppermint flavored, scented, and that adorable sweater is removable. Talk about perfect stocking stuffer.

$10 at Sephora

Photo: Taste Beauty

