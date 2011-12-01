One-Step Makeup Tricks

The holiday season is upon us, which means it’s time to find the balance between busy work days and nights out at parties and events. December calls for quick and easy ways to transform your simple daytime look into a festive nighttime look. Here are four fast one-step party tricks that get you ready to glam and go in one easy step:

1. For eyes that shimmer, try sweeping a quick hue of metallic across the lids from lash line to crease. The glimmering color will act like an accessory, giving your wink more power than you can imagine. I like Makeup Forever Metal Powders for real drama.

2. Cat it up with a sweep of liquid liner winged out at the ends of your eyes. Try the Hourglass Calligraphy pen for perfect precision.

3. For a major lash boost, apply a glamorous set of full fringy false lashes, and create a sexy stare for full-on flirting. Try fun ones with a kick, like the collection from Illamasqua. If you really want to push the party envelope, try the crazy cutout Peacock Eyelashes from Paperself.

4. To play up your lips, grab a bold beautiful lipstick, and apply a fresh coat. Try red, hot pink, orange or purple for a party pout that just won’t stop. I love Mac Girl About Town or Revlon Color Burst Lipstick in True Red.

To create holiday drama without overdoing it, just pick one of these four tips for a look that will blow holiday guests away.

Find your holiday look in the Makeover Studio!