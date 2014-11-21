Holiday Party Makeup Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

With the holiday season steadily approaching, gatherings with friends and family are a given. For beauty lovers, we jump at any opportunity to get all done up, and there’s nothing quite like holiday glam. Feeling both festive and fabulous is our goal, but sometimes things don’t go as planned. To ensure that this is the most wonderful time of the year, allow us to save you from any holiday party makeup mishaps, by reading on below.

Flaky face: During the holiday season, the weather is cold, so it’s pretty common for our skin to become dry. And, if there’s two things that don’t mix, it’s dry skin and makeup. Applying makeup to dry skin will give you anything but a flawless finish, so prep work is key. Be sure to thoroughly exfoliate, moisturize, and prime your skin prior to applying your makeup. The smoother your skin, the more evenly your makeup will glide on.

Glitter galore: While the holiday season screams for sparkles, all things are good in moderation. Instead of going full on chunky glitter, opt for a shimmery shadow instead, this way you’ll still be glistening, but without going overboard.

Separating shadows: Your shimmer shadow looks stunning, especially when it catches the light, and we want it to stay that way. Any good party lasts all night, so make sure you use an eyeshadow primer, so your eyeshadow does too.

Obvious lines: Red lips are a staple for any holiday party – but, make sure you go easy with the lip liner, or you can quickly go from classic beauty to clown. Be sure to use a lip liner that’s similar to your lipstick color so everything blends together.

Or, none at all: While we don’t recommend going lip liner crazy, we also don’t recommend ditching the liner either. If you don’t use a lip liner, bold lip colors could feather or bleed, and the last thing we want to have at a holiday party is a makeup meltdown.