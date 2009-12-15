Holiday Party Hairstyles You Can Do at Home

At this year’s holiday party, let your locks accessorize your holiday gear. From men using a drop more of gel, to women adding a few more curls, here are some tips to show you how a little bit can go a long way this season.

These holiday ‘dos may appear complicated, but they are actually quite simple to recreate.

The Modern Chignon (above)

This year, the chignon goes from its traditional style to a modern version that is loose and somewhat messy. To create this look, blow dry hair with a large round brush and create a deep side part. Secure hair into a low ponytail. Taking sections of the hair, wrap them around the base of the ponytail, securing with bobby pins. To create the more modern messy chignon, leave ends of your hair out and spray with your favorite finishing product.

The Classic Ponytail (With a Twist)

The classic pony is a classy and chic hairstyle that can be easily achieved for the holiday season with a rhinestone hair clip, gold or silver bobby pins, or other hair accessories that you’d prefer. The 2009 holiday ponytail is sleek, shiny, and smooth, but not flat. Use a straightening iron to create super straight, shiny strands before securing hair into a pony that sits at the middle of your head. Brush hair straight back or create a part anywhere you like. Cover your hair elastic by wrapping a section of hair around it and securing with a bobby pin. Lightly spray hair with hairspray to tame fly-aways.

Voluminous Waves

For those who choose to wear their hair down, formalize your style with large waves. To create this look, apply a texture enhancing styling cream and blow hair dry. Taking one to two inch sections, wrap them around the barrel of your curling iron, hold for a few seconds and let go. Once you have done all of your hair, apply a shine serum for soft, glossy waves.

For the Guys…

Guys… don’t reinvent the wheel. Whether your holiday party is formal or informal, just make sure your locks appear polished. Stop in the salon and get a quick “clean up.” Even if your hair is on the longer side, make sure your sideburns are nice and tidy for the party. Use a little more product than you would for the office and you’re off!

This season, make sure you choose a hairstyle that suits you. Holiday parties can already be a bit uncomfortable, so walk around with confidence. If you do not feel comfortable with your hair up, a chignon or French twist probably won’t be the best choice for you. Just remember there are plenty of options and sometimes it takes trial and error to find the best one for you.

