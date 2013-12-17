Tuesday’s #NailCall: Holiday Nails Your Friends Will Envy

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for more reasons than you think! Yes, the snow is falling, the lights are sparkling and the carolers are caroling, but let us not forget, it is officially time to adorn our nails with all things merry! We’ve had visions of Christmas covered manicures dancing in our heads for months and finally, our dreams can become a reality.
If you are still struggling to come up with the perfect, festive nail art, take a look at the impressive designs we found in this week’s #NailCall. Plus, remember to send in your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week.
More From Beauty High:
Ask an Expert: How Do I Keep My Nails From Peeling?
12 Holiday Manicures We’re Dying to Try
Your Giant Holiday Nail Polish Guide for 2013
Get your tips in the holiday spirit!
Feeling holy this holiday season? Why not recreate the nativity scene on your fingertips like @rockyournails?
Instead of the classic silver and gold, @tsani went for glimmering green and gold, matching her nails to her gorgeous Christmas tree.
Don't have time for festive nail art? Paint your nails with sparkling red polish for instant holiday cheer. Try adding some gold to a finger or two and make an unexpected design like @nailsbymistyk did here.
@aimeliquitrin's nails are sure to put anyone in the holiday spirit. From Christmas trees, to gold sparkles and even nails wrapped like presents, this nail art would make even Scrooge smile!
Ombre Nails? Check. Rhinestones? Check. I love New York nail art? Check. @theglitteryblog has all the nail necessities covered for holiday-in-the-city approved fingertips.
It wouldn't be Christmas without Frosty making an appearance! Luckily @donnasgelnails painted the famous snowman on her fingertips for us all to admire.
Adding a hint of red and green sparkle to the base of your nude polish will instantly take your nails from mediocre to merry! Just check out @cachestyle's nails if you don't believe us.
If you don't feel like going out in the snow and building a snowman, it's ok, we don't either. But, painting a snowman on your nails like @ddavidrdh did here is a much better (and warmer) blizzard activity.