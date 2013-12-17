The 10 Best Holiday Nail Polishes

With so many gorgeous polishes hitting stands this month, it’s not easy to find the shades worth purchasing. We’ve narrowed it down to the ten best so you don’t have to wander down the Sephora aisle. You’re welcome.

Deborah Lippmann When Lightning Strikes ($29 for a set of three, deborahlippmann.com)

This silver glitter, part of the limited edition Space Oddity collection, is mixed with white sequins, creating a snowy effect.

Illamasqua Blizzard ($23, illamasqua.com)

This clear polish has white specs throughout for a winter wonderland mani. It can also be paired with an opaque polish.

Essie On a Silver Platter ($8.50, essie.com)

Shimmery gold adorned with blue glitter. This has New Year’s Eve written all over it.

OPI Mariah Carey Holiday Liquid Sand It’s Frosty Outside ($8.50, opi.com)

The easy way to add texture to your mani: liquid sand. The glitter polish is rough, yet feminine at the same time.

Nails Inc Galaxy Buckingham Court ($11, sephora.com)

From the bottle, this polish looks like your everyday glitter, but once it’s applied you can see the crushed foil. It has a 3D effect without any nail art add-ons.

Sephora X Superwatts Lightning ($12.50, sephora.com)

Forget the glitter, go with sequins. This green and yellow polish is like a party on your fingertips.

Jin Soon Gala ($20, jinsoon.com)

Switch it up from the classic holiday colors with a rose gold mani. With Jin Soon’s amazing formula, the polish lasts over a week.

Butter London Pillar Box Red ($15, butterlondon.com)

This is your classic santa red with an ultra shine finish.

Julep Ivy ($20 for the Little Lights set, julep.com)

Part of the Little Lights collection, this iridescent metallic blue is perfect for ringing in the New Year.

Ciaté Ditch the Heels ($15, nordstrom.com)

Not quite your Christmas green, Ditch the Heels is a green-blue hybrid with a soft shine.

