Tuesday’s #NailCall: Holiday Designs and Holographic Looks

The holidays seemed to creep up on us this year, but the manicurists of Instagram weren’t taken by surprise. With jut a few weeks left until we all ring in the new year, nail art is taking a turn for the merrier with intricate paintings of reindeer and snowflakes on top of matte textures and holographic polishes. Regardless of what kind of event you’re heading to this holiday season, these manicures will get your tips noticed.

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

