Tuesday’s #NailCall: Holiday Designs and Holographic Looks

The holidays seemed to creep up on us this year, but the manicurists of Instagram weren’t taken by surprise. With jut a few weeks left until we all ring in the new year, nail art is taking a turn for the merrier with intricate paintings of reindeer and snowflakes on top of matte textures and holographic polishes. Regardless of what kind of event you’re heading to this holiday season, these manicures will get your tips noticed.
@Erinzi went for a peacock manicure, and we're a little bit obsessed with the jewel tones and bursts of color.
@Christenecarr's metallic blue nail polish is perfect on its own, and could be jazzed up for a holiday party with an accent nail full of glitter.
@Indian_Ocean_Polish went for holographic polish with black crosshatching over the colors to make for an other worldly manicure.
@Just1nail's manicure of polka dots, reindeer and snowflakes is putting us in the holiday spirit!
@Polishpals went for a 3D effect manicure with holographic silvers and black polish, a look so cool we're desperately trying to replicate it at home.
@Nailsbydaniellet opted for a red and white holiday manicure with the cutest mustache accent on the ring finger. Amazing, indeed.
@Thenailpolishchallenge painted her nails with an icy, ombre blue before applying white roses in delicate patterns. Gorgeous!
@Constantlypolished combined matte texture, 3D nail appliques and intricate art for a manicure that's chock full of trends.