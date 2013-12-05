12 Holiday Manicures We’re Dying to Try

Between the parties, trips and shopping for the perfect gifts, we have a lot to look forward to this holiday season. Sure, we’re excited for the peppermint mocha drinks and all those holiday cookies, but we’re especially excited about our beauty looks for all of the parties we’re going to. With so many places to go and people to see, we have a lot of manicures to plan (after we find the perfect lipstick, of course).
To get in the holiday spirit, we took to Pinterest to find fun, cute and downright impressive manicure ideas. Take a look at some of our seasonal favorites and tell us which ones you’ll be attempting this year in the comments below!
White-on-grey snowflake nail art is the perfect complement to these ridiculously cute penguins.
Image via The Beauty School Dropouts
What says “holiday” more than a classic red manicure? A candy cane striped accent nail, of course!
Image via Glitter and Nails
One of the ultimate holiday color combinations, red and green adds festive cheer (and a little sparkle!) to a nude nail.
Image via Glitter and Nails
A sparkly green base color is the perfect backdrop for this gold tree, and an eye-catching red crystal adds an extra little something to this fun manicure.
Image via Nailside
Consider this manicure proof that glitter can look sophisticated (in case you needed any). This pretty pattern mirrors the most classic gift-wrapping paper. We’re big fans of the accent nail in particular—the inverted colors make this manicure even more special.
Image via Dressed Up Nails
Gold details on a white background make for an ultra-chic combination. The elaborate art decorates the white-as-snow base color perfectly.
Image via Goose’s Glitter
Give your nails a floral treatment this holiday season. A crystal center adds a luxe touch to this fun poinsettia print.
Image via Dressed Up Nails
When we think of the holidays, we think of red, white and reindeer. This manicure has all that and more—it also includes the kinds of patterns we love to see on cozy Christmas sweaters. Talk about a winning combination!
Image via Current Fixation
A red, white and silver glitter manicure gets even better with an appearance from Mr. Claus himself.
Image via Daily Look
Now this is how you do winter whites. Easily the subtlest manicure on this list, this is the one to go with when you want your nails to whisper, not shout.
Image via Glitter and Nails