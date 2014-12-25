All of the Holiday Makeup Ideas You Want Right Now

The holiday season may come and go, but let’s face it – pictures stay forever. And since we know we all have plenty of family and friend gatherings throughout the season (and we’ll be upping our selfie game to celebrate the holidays because nothing says Happy New Year like showing off a sparkly lip), we all know we’re going to need our makeup to be on-point.

To inspire all of your makeup looks this holiday season, we’ve rounded up our best holiday makeup ideas for you below. We hope to inspire, teach and just maybe push the boundaries a bit as you celebrate – and of course, ring in the New Year.

7 Christmas Makeup Ideas That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Need a makeup idea for Christmas day with your family? Don’t worry, we have plenty just for the occasion.

Christmas Nail Art Ideas From Pinterest

Are you still looking for the perfect way to be festive on your nails? Try out these looks from Pinterest, whether you’re favoring an ugly sweater design or one of your favorite Christmas movies.

50 Gorgeous Makeup Looks For Any Holiday Party

If you have a packed schedule this season and aren’t sure how to set yourself apart, we have 50 fun makeup looks for you to choose from – you’re sure to find something.

How to Wear Gold Makeup This Holiday Season Without Going Overboard

You’ll get over your fear of gold makeup with this tutorial on how to wear it in just the right way.

How to Wear High-Pigment Makeup

Bold colors are not only in for the spring season, they’re also the perfect way to add life into your holiday look. Find out how to wear a high-impact color for every skin tone.

7 Amazing Beauty Products That Give Back

Looking for a gift that gives back this season? Try one of these seven products that are not only great, but they also donate to a good cause.

10 Tricks For Long-Lasting Holiday Lip Color

Need a lip color that will last throughout the night? Whether you’re eating, drinking or kissing under the mistletoe, these will do the trick.

A Makeup Look For Every Holiday Occasion

Holidays are packed with a slew of events such as meeting the boyfriend’s parents for the first time and just hanging with your own. Figure out which makeup look to wear for each.

Holiday Party Makeup Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

No one wants to have a makeup disaster during a major holiday party. Here are the mistakes that could happen, and how to avoid them.