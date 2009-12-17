Holiday Makeup Magic

With all of the holiday parties this season makeup is just as important as the LBD and a sexy pair of stilettos. Glam it up now while you have the chance and play with the magic of metallic.The eyes are the best feature to accentuate, and there are so many options to choose from.

If you like a sleek and chic look, use just a metallic eyeliner pencil in silver, bronze, gold or gunmetal. Simply apply a highlight eye shadow across the entire lid and then line the upper lids in a thick line of metallic adding a little upswept wing at the end of the eyes. Try Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes in Silver 8L, Bronze 10L, Gold 9L or Dark Grey 21L for a waterproof glitzy line that glides on with ease and stays in place. Pair this with Luna Twilight ‘Gleam’ Metallic Mascara in Panther for the full sparkling effect.

If you go with a smokey eye for your festive evening out try a fast magic metal trick by adding just a spot of pure silver or gold right on the center of the lid for a flash of fabulosity. Try L’Oreal Metallic Eyeshadow Duo in Platinum or Gilded.

For a more intense metallic eye, apply a highlight under the brow and on the inner corners of the eyes and then sweep a metallic eye shadow shade across the lid from the lash line to the crease and smudge it under the lower lashes. Try one of Urban Decay‘s many rich metallic eye shadow shades like Smog or Gunmetal that will always deliver the glamour. Line the upper lid with black liquid eyeliner and finish off with black mascara on top and bottom.

‘Tis the season to bewitch the people around you with a little makeup magic.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.