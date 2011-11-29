Holiday Hair Looks Inspired by the Runways

Don’t get us wrong, we loved the hair trends from the Spring runway shows, but sometimes we need reminding that it is only November and Fall trends are still the most wearable for the season. So we took a stroll down memory lane to last spring where we saw some ah-mazing hair styles and we rounded up our favorite looks that you can rock this season at all of your Holiday parties and gatherings.

1 of 12 Keep it simple and natural with this textured, curly hair as seen at Rebecca Minkoff. Just let your hair dry naturally with a bit of mousse scrunched throughout. Use a diffuser if you are short on time, but be sure to curl a few pieces with your curling iron before you run out the door. If you want to make a chic statement this holiday, look no further than this modern pin-up curl seen at Oscar de la Renta. Just apply hot rollers or a large barrel curling iron to the bottom of your hair, and brush the top of your hair down with a bit of hairspray to get this look. The holidays are the perfect time to get a bit creative with your dirty hair. Pin your hair half-up, half-down like this look from John Richmond for the perfect day to night hairstyle. All because you may be seeing your grandma doesn't mean you need to take the hair color out of your hair. Give your red or blue streaks a chic effect like this Fendi look by teasing and brushing your hair back. Add a headband for some sophisticated flare and your grandparents may not even notice that new nose piercing. Nothing gets me in the holiday spirit like a little bit of bling in my hair. This low twist from Chanel is a perfect holiday updo, but the broach takes above and beyond. Not everything about the holidays has to be perfectly sleek and shiny. Just twist your hair on the top of your head back like this look from Miu Miu for a trendy look this season. Headbands are a great way to enhance a look. Part your hair down the center like this 'do from Valentino for a very mod look, but then update it with a teased bump in the back. A low-key ponytail is sometimes exactly what you need on a stressful holiday night. Just take a cue from Gucci and pin some feathers into the base of the pony for a bit of adornment. Want to be sexy and still sophisticated? Add some volume to your 'do. This half-up, half-down look from Nina Ricci was an instant favorite of ours, in fact, we think we would rock this all year round. Sometimes just a subtle twist and pin is all you need to make your hairdo look complete. This textured look from Rodarte is the perfect look to wear when rocking out on New Year's Eve. This tightly pinned look from Carolina Herrera is the perfect style for girl on the move. Hopping from party to party, you won't have time to fuss with any loose locks. Next slideshow starts in 10s Rachel’s Picks For Holiday Gifts





















