Stunning Holiday Hairstyles Straight From Pinterest

If you feel like you have about a million and one holiday parties, dinners and get-togethers from now until New Year’s, you’re not alone. ‘Tis the season, after all! Since we’re all busy filling up our social calendars with can’t-miss events (and picking out the perfect outfits for each and every one), it’s crucial to also have some go-to hairstyles to turn to.

With that in mind, we picked out 10 styles that are romantic and beautiful—must tries for any festivity. From sleek blowouts, to braided hairstyles, these looks will pair perfectly with any of your holiday ensembles. Check out our choices above and tell us: Which hairstyle do you love for the holidays?

More From Beauty High:

Formal Hairstyles: 10 Looks for Any Occasion

101 Braid Hairstyles and How to Do Them Yourself

Fake It Until You Make It: Longer Hair