Stunning Holiday Hairstyles Straight From Pinterest

If you feel like you have about a million and one holiday parties, dinners and get-togethers from now until New Year’s, you’re not alone. ‘Tis the season, after all! Since we’re all busy filling up our social calendars with can’t-miss events (and picking out the perfect outfits for each and every one), it’s crucial to also have some go-to hairstyles to turn to.
With that in mind, we picked out 10 styles that are romantic and beautiful—must tries for any festivity. From sleek blowouts, to braided hairstyles, these looks will pair perfectly with any of your holiday ensembles. Check out our choices above and tell us: Which hairstyle do you love for the holidays?
If there’s ever a time to bling out your hair, this is it. Fun, unexpected hair accessories are eye-catching and perfect for any party.
Image via Utterly Engaged
Relaxed braids, a low knot, and a fun headband: The perfect combination for a party-perfect look. Quick tip: To make this hairstyle even more festive, choose a headband made of velvet and something sparkly.
Image via Dishes and Design
Fact: Sleek strands never, ever let us down, especially when we don't have to worry about summertime frizz. Whether you book a blowout or DIY, you'll look perfectly put together with this gorgeous style.
Image via The Dry Bar
We love, love, love the braid and bun combo. It's easy, effortless, and has day-to-night appeal—perfect for the days when you go from work to play with little to no time in between.
Image via Hairstyles & Beauty
Photo:
Picasa
Make a soft and pretty half-up style special with a thin braid and a vintage-looking hair accessory.
Image via Cupcakes and Cashmere
Channel a little bit of summer into your holiday hairstyle. Effortless waves, an imprecise side part, and a little bit of texture is the winning combo when it comes to perfecting that sultry, undone look.
Image via The Dream Closet
If your holiday outfits have any back details you absolutely have to show off, this is the way to go. We love braids in general, but a halo braid looks extra-special paired with embellished party dresses and statement-making jewelry.
Image via ExPress-O
Just the right amount of effortless and sweet, this half-up twisted 'do is a low-maintenance way to style your strands.
Image via Ritzy Bee Blog
There are few hairstyles more romantic than shiny, retro waves, which is why we often see this stunning look on the red carpet. Pair this style with a holiday party dress to look head-to-toe gorgeous.
Image via The Beauty Department
Don’t just use ribbons for wrapping presents—they’re the perfect way to add some holiday flair to your hairstyle! In this case, we love how the crimson really pops with darker hair; for the same effect on blonde hair, go with a black ribbon instead.
Image via Habitually Chic